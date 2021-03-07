Apple Discontinues The iMac Pro

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) has discontinued the iMac Pro and removed all build-to-order configurations for the product.

What Happened: The only iMac Pro model now available for purchase is the $4,999 base configuration that will be available till supplies last, according to a report by 9to5Mac. Some other versions could still be available at third-party retailers.

TechCrunch separately said Apple confirmed to the publication that it will stop selling the iMac Pro once the current stock is depleted.

Apple introduced the iMac Pro in 2017 as an all-in-one PC with an Intel Corp. (NASDAQ: INTC) Xeon W processor to high-end customers, dubbing it "the most powerful Mac ever."

Since then, Apple has also revamped the 27-inch iMac, which is currently the most popular model among professional users, while the Mac Pro is being offered by the company at the high end of its offerings. Apple launched the Mac Pro in 2019.

Why It Matters: The launch of the revamped 27-inch iMac and the Mac Pro has made the iMac Pro mostly redundant as the new products cater to the requirements of those same high-end users.

Apple is also reportedly looking to introduce an all-new range of iMacs that will be powered by next-generation Apple silicon chips, as the tech giant continues to focus on self-reliance for device components and shifts away from using chips made by Intel.

Apple has already launched the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and Mac Mini with its proprietary M1 chips.

Price Movement: Apple closed almost 1.1% higher on Friday at $121.42.

Photo by Adrinit on Wikimedia