Tesla To Unveil Updated Cybertruck In Coming Quarter
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 07, 2021 9:53pm   Comments
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said over the weekend that an updated version of the upcoming Cybertruck will be unveiled in the next quarter.

What Happened: The entrepreneur teased the reveal of the electric pickup in a tweet.

Musk said the present focus has to be on building the Gigafactory in Texas where the vehicle will be built.

Why It Matters: In October last year, Musk had said that the Cybertruck was going to be “better than what we showed.”

The highly anticipated vehicle was first unveiled in November 2019 and was put up for sale on the Tesla website for $39,900 without added incentives.

In May last year, Musk went on a drive with comedian Jay Leno and at the time Musk had said about the vehicle they drove that it was “pretty close” to the final version, but the proportions needed to be 5% smaller to fit in a standard garage.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed nearly 3.8% lower at $597.95 on Friday and fell 0.28% in the after-hours trading.

Photo by BrickinNick on Fickr

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

