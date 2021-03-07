Amazon Billionaire And Jeff Bezos Ex-Wife Mackenzie Scott Marries Seattle Science Teacher

Novelist and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, one of the richest women in the world, has married again almost two years after divorcing Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) CEO Jeff Bezos, the Wall Street Journal reported Sunday.

What Happened: Scott has tied the knot with Dan Jewett, a science teacher at a Seattle private school, a person familiar with the matter told the Journal.

“Dan is such a great guy, and I am happy and excited for the both of them,” said Bezos as per a statement made available by an Amazon spokesperson, the Journal reported.

Scott and Bezos were married for 25 years.

Why It Matters: The Bezos-Scott divorce was finalized in April 2019. Scott came into ownership of 4% of Amazon stock as per the divorce settlement and gave Bezos all her interests in the Washington Post and Blue Origin.

Bezos’s net worth topped pre-divorce heights in July last year. He is currently the wealthiest person on the planet with a total net worth of $177 billion, as per Bloomberg Billionaire’s Index.

Scott is the twelfth wealthiest and is worth $51.5 billion, as per the same gauge.

Scott revealed in a Medium blog post in December that she had made gifts of $4.18 billion to 384 organizations across the United States and Puerto Rico.

Jewett said on Saturday that he plans to give away the majority of his wealth during his lifetime, on Scott’s page on The Giving Pledge, a philanthropist initiative created by Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) co-founder Bill Gates and his wife Melinda along with Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) CEO Warren Buffett.

Price Action: Amazon shares closed nearly 0.8% higher at $3,000.46 on Friday and gained 0.15% in the after-hours session.

