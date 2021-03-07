 Skip to main content

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Puts Up First Tweet For Sale As Non-Fungible Token
Bibhu Pattnaik , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 07, 2021 3:59pm   Comments
Jack Dorsey's very first tweet is being offered for sale as a non-fungible token (NFT).

What Happened: Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) CEO Jack Dorsey’s first Twitter post — “just setting up my twttr” — is going for $2.5 million in bidding at an online tweets marketplace called Valuables.  

Dorsey appears to have listed his famous post as a unique digital signature on the website where tweets are sold as NFTs. 

New Form Of Collectible: NFTs act as signatures, used to verify ownership of digital files. NFTs for items like Dorsey's tweet are basically digital souvenirs, akin to collectibles such as baseball cards and autographed memorabilia.

The post, sent from Dorsey’s account in March of 2006, received offers on Saturday that went as high as $88,888.88 within minutes of the Twitter co-founder tweeting the link.

The highest bid for the tweet so far is from Bridge Oracle CEO Sina Estavi

Dorsey’s 15-year-old tweet is one of the most famous tweets and it could attract bidders to pay a high price for the digital souvenir. 

Posted-In: Collectibles Jack Dorsey non-fungible token ValuablesNews Best of Benzinga

