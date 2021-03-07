California Says Disneyland And Other Theme Parks Can Reopen April 1

Disneyland Resort will be allowed to open from April 1 with 15% capacity and other restrictions.

What Happened: The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) on Friday said that theme parks and outdoor sports stadiums will be allowed to reopen from April 1, but with certain restrictions.

According to the Blueprint released by the CDPH, amusement parks, including Walt Disney Co's (NYSE: DIS) Disneyland, as well as outdoor sports and live performances (with fans/attendees) will be allowed to restart under a tiered capacity system.

In the official release, Dr. Mark Ghaly, secretary of the California Health and Human Services Agency, said, “With case rates and hospitalizations significantly lower, the arrival of three highly effective vaccines and targeted efforts aimed at vaccinating the most vulnerable communities, California can begin gradually and safely bringing back more activities, especially those that occur outdoors and where consistent masking is possible.”

Why It Matters: The theme park can reopen at 15% capacity, but only people who live in California can buy tickets for now. According to USA Today, the president of Disneyland Resort, Ken Potrock, said the park will be sharing its reopening date soon.

"We are encouraged that theme parks now have a path toward reopening this spring, getting thousands of people back to work and greatly helping neighboring businesses and our entire community," USA Today quoted Potrock as saying.

According to CDC guidelines, social distancing and masks will be required at the amusement parks and outdoor sports activities.

Photo by CrispyCream27, Wikimedia.