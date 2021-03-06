Tesla Launches Social Media Platform For Public Policy Team & Owners Clubs

Tesla has launched the social media platform "Tesla Engage" for its policy team and customers, replacing Tesla Forums, which was earlier launched by the company.

What Happened: Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Friday launched social media platform Tesla Engage to encourage owners and fans to take action on behalf of Tesla for its electric vehicle and solar energy, CNBC has reported.

The first post on the microsite reads, “Engage Tesla is a new platform for both Tesla's public policy team and Tesla Owners clubs. Its goal is to create a digital home base for all of our work, and make it easier for Tesla community members to learn what's top of mind for us, take meaningful action, and stay in the loop.”

Why It Matters: Through this social media channel, Tesla is aiming to address various issues like disaster relief planning in Texas or bringing in metering rules at EV charging stations. It is also asking fans in Nebraska to urge state legislators to change laws that bar Tesla from selling vehicles directly to consumers, without dealers.

Tesla is also closing the long-standing forums section of its website by March 15, making it read-only.

Photo by Ivan Radic on Flickr.