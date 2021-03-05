 Skip to main content

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 05, 2021 11:57am   Comments
During Friday's morning session, 251 stocks hit new 52-week highs.

Facts of Interest:

  • Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • XTL Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XTLB) was the smallest firm in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • Second Sight Medical (NASDAQ:EYES) rallied the most, trading up 181.12% to reach its new 52-week high.

Stocks that set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Friday are as follows:

  • Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $37.60 on Friday morning, moving down 0.42%.
  • Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) shares were up 1.9% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $60.74.
  • Chevron (NYSE:CVX) shares set a new yearly high of $108.27 this morning. The stock was up 2.58% on the session.
  • Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) shares hit a yearly high of $70.22. The stock traded up 6.72% on the session.
  • Total (NYSE:TOT) shares hit $49.62 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.76%.
  • Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $66.61 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.5%.
  • American Express (NYSE:AXP) shares were up 0.05% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $145.00 for a change of up 0.05%.
  • ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $59.49. The stock traded up 4.06% on the session.
  • Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $85.16 on Friday morning, moving up 1.53%.
  • Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $128.44. Shares traded down 3.07%.
  • Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) shares were up 0.27% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $90.36.
  • ING Groep (NYSE:ING) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $11.97. Shares traded up 1.8%.
  • ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) stock made a new 52-week high of $73.92 Friday. The stock was up 1.2% for the day.
  • ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $73.78. The stock traded up 1.09% on the session.
  • Canadian Imperial Bank (NYSE:CM) shares hit a yearly high of $97.02. The stock traded up 1.07% on the session.
  • EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) shares were up 1.12% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $74.77.
  • Barclays (NYSE:BCS) shares were up 3.09% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $9.72.
  • Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) stock set a new 52-week high of $20.92 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.51%.
  • Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $58.31 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.58%.
  • Canadian Natural Res (NYSE:CNQ) shares were up 1.52% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $31.92.
  • Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $165.00. Shares traded up 2.05%.
  • Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) shares set a new yearly high of $64.90 this morning. The stock was up 3.5% on the session.
  • Vipshop Holdings (NYSE:VIPS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $40.42 on Friday morning, moving up 1.34%.
  • Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) shares hit a yearly high of $73.79. The stock traded up 0.14% on the session.
  • MPLX (NYSE:MPLX) shares were down 0.88% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $26.14 for a change of down 0.88%.
  • Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) shares were up 4.3% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $53.73.
  • Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) shares were up 0.07% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $37.38 for a change of up 0.07%.
  • Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $41.44 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 4.4%.
  • Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) shares set a new 52-week high of $39.13 on Friday, moving up 5.09%.
  • Hess (NYSE:HES) shares reached a new 52-week high of $74.46 on Friday morning, moving up 2.36%.
  • POSCO (NYSE:PKX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $69.82. The stock traded up 2.77% on the session.
  • Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) shares hit $64.90 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.13%.
  • Cheniere Energy Partners, LP Cheniere Energy Partners, LP Common Units (AMEX:CQP) stock made a new 52-week high of $42.30 Friday. The stock was up 0.2% for the day.
  • Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) shares were up 3.71% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $401.92 for a change of up 3.71%.
  • Cheniere Energy, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:LNG) shares hit $75.21 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.61%.
  • Imperial Oil Limited Common Stock (AMEX:IMO) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $23.95. Shares traded up 2.09%.
  • Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $25.15. Shares traded up 4.37%.
  • Celanese (NYSE:CE) shares were up 1.67% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $145.65 for a change of up 1.67%.
  • Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) stock set a new 52-week high of $8.33 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.86%.
  • News (NASDAQ:NWSA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $25.06 with a daily change of down 0.34%.
  • Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) stock made a new 52-week high of $87.95 Friday. The stock was up 5.92% for the day.
  • Tenaris (NYSE:TS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $23.44. The stock traded up 3.0% on the session.
  • Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY) shares hit a yearly high of $61.34. The stock traded up 1.35% on the session.
  • WestRock (NYSE:WRK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $50.35 with a daily change of up 2.01%.
  • Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $24.65 on Friday morning, moving down 1.26%.
  • Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) stock hit a yearly high price of $31.98. The stock was up 6.09% for the day.
  • Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) shares set a new 52-week high of $12.34 on Friday, moving up 3.99%.
  • Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) shares hit a yearly high of $13.29. The stock traded up 2.02% on the session.
  • Gap (NYSE:GPS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $28.39 with a daily change of up 5.22%.
  • Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) stock made a new 52-week high of $45.50 Friday. The stock was up 1.74% for the day.
  • Sasol (NYSE:SSL) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.85 Friday. The stock was up 3.86% for the day.
  • Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $159.82 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.4%.
  • Western Midstream (NYSE:WES) shares hit a yearly high of $20.90. The stock traded down 1.72% on the session.
  • Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) shares were up 1.14% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $34.76 for a change of up 1.14%.
  • Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) shares hit $28.68 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.52%.
  • Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) shares set a new yearly high of $77.30 this morning. The stock was up 0.16% on the session.
  • Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $110.17. The stock traded up 0.17% on the session.
  • Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) shares were up 0.27% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $67.28.
  • BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $94.00 on Friday morning, moving up 0.73%.
  • HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $40.52 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.8%.
  • Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) stock set a new 52-week high of $75.23 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.91%.
  • Pilgrims Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) shares broke to $24.26 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.29%.
  • Colfax (NYSE:CFX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $49.62 on Friday morning, moving down 0.52%.
  • Companhia Brasileira (NYSE:CBD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $17.43. The stock traded up 1.74% on the session.
  • nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) shares hit a yearly high of $27.70. The stock traded up 0.11% on the session.
  • Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) shares hit $79.24 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.82%.
  • Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) shares were down 3.68% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $9.68.
  • Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) stock set a new 52-week high of $83.92 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.28%.
  • PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) shares broke to $41.91 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.79%.
  • Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) shares hit $36.87 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.19%.
  • Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) stock made a new 52-week high of $62.02 Friday. The stock was up 2.52% for the day.
  • Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) shares were up 0.55% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.05 for a change of up 0.55%.
  • Cathay General (NASDAQ:CATY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $41.77. The stock traded up 2.98% on the session.
  • Greif (NYSE:GEF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $54.10 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.4%.
  • Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) shares hit $19.33 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.02%.
  • CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $22.88 on Friday morning, moving up 2.84%.
  • ABM Indus (NYSE:ABM) shares hit $45.69 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.57%.
  • International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) shares hit a yearly high of $48.47. The stock traded up 2.97% on the session.
  • Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $26.27 on Friday morning, moving up 4.43%.
  • Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $19.80 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.83%.
  • Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) shares set a new 52-week high of $10.30 on Friday, moving down 1.22%.
  • Servisfirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $54.40 with a daily change of up 2.77%.
  • Albany Intl (NYSE:AIN) shares were down 0.36% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $89.58.
  • Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $50.31. Shares traded up 0.23%.
  • Cactus (NYSE:WHD) shares set a new 52-week high of $36.31 on Friday, moving up 1.79%.
  • Transocean (NYSE:RIG) shares broke to $4.34 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 2.31%.
  • First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) shares hit a yearly high of $21.05. The stock traded up 1.76% on the session.
  • Retail Props of America (NYSE:RPAI) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $11.28. Shares traded down 1.86%.
  • EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) shares were up 0.64% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $4.98.
  • Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) stock set a new 52-week high of $68.72 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.08%.
  • Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $4.32 on Friday morning, moving up 5.61%.
  • Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) shares set a new 52-week high of $62.29 on Friday, moving up 0.79%.
  • Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $33.11 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.76%.
  • SM Energy (NYSE:SM) shares set a new 52-week high of $19.29 on Friday, moving up 2.37%.
  • Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $112.99 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 4.19%.
  • Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) shares set a new 52-week high of $24.25 on Friday, moving down 7.95%.
  • Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $55.34 with a daily change of up 2.39%.
  • Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) shares were up 2.68% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $25.96.
  • Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) shares were up 2.14% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.97.
  • Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) stock hit a yearly high price of $72.25. The stock was up 2.49% for the day.
  • Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) shares were up 2.31% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.72.
  • Provident Financial (NYSE:PFS) shares were up 7.27% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $22.76.
  • CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) shares hit a yearly high of $32.24. The stock traded up 2.1% on the session.
  • NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) shares were up 3.86% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $39.39.
  • Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) shares set a new yearly high of $62.08 this morning. The stock was down 4.63% on the session.
  • Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) shares were down 0.4% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $31.25.
  • Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) shares set a new 52-week high of $37.70 on Friday, moving up 6.18%.
  • GMS (NYSE:GMS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $39.54 with a daily change of up 3.35%.
  • Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) shares hit $8.80 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.1%.
  • WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) shares were down 2.21% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.70.
  • RPC (NYSE:RES) stock hit a yearly high price of $6.93. The stock was up 0.46% for the day.
  • Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) shares set a new 52-week high of $3.69 on Friday, moving up 0.29%.
  • First Commonwealth (NYSE:FCF) stock hit a yearly high price of $14.59. The stock was up 2.12% for the day.
  • Centennial Resource Dev (NASDAQ:CDEV) stock set a new 52-week high of $6.08 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 9.8%.
  • Imax (NYSE:IMAX) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $23.86. Shares traded up 9.49%.
  • Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.00. The stock traded up 5.51% on the session.
  • RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $42.50. Shares traded up 0.63%.
  • Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) shares were down 0.92% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $38.78.
  • Tompkins Financial Corporation Common Stock (AMEX:TMP) shares hit a yearly high of $85.80. The stock traded up 3.85% on the session.
  • City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $80.90. Shares traded up 2.59%.
  • Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) shares broke to $38.60 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.01%.
  • Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) shares were down 1.81% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.19.
  • Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) shares were up 2.84% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $35.38.
  • ProPetro Holding (NYSE:PUMP) shares set a new yearly high of $12.60 this morning. The stock was up 2.09% on the session.
  • Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $39.10. Shares traded up 3.14%.
  • Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) shares were up 3.78% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $53.98 for a change of up 3.78%.
  • Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) shares hit a yearly high of $61.17. The stock traded up 0.58% on the session.
  • Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) shares set a new yearly high of $5.46 this morning. The stock was up 2.26% on the session.
  • German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) shares set a new 52-week high of $43.48 on Friday, moving up 4.32%.
  • NexTier Oilfield (NYSE:NEX) stock made a new 52-week high of $5.45 Friday. The stock was up 8.02% for the day.
  • Chase Corporation Common Stock (AMEX:CCF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $117.16 with a daily change of up 2.82%.
  • Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) shares were up 4.2% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $38.70 for a change of up 4.2%.
  • First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) stock set a new 52-week high of $25.00 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.07%.
  • QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) stock made a new 52-week high of $4.42 Friday. The stock was up 6.03% for the day.
  • Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $12.40 on Friday morning, moving up 3.19%.
  • ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) stock set a new 52-week high of $26.18 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.24%.
  • US Silica Holdings (NYSE:SLCA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $15.07 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.52%.
  • HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) stock set a new 52-week high of $46.34 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.99%.
  • Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) shares broke to $18.48 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.32%.
  • Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) shares were up 5.9% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $40.15.
  • US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) shares hit a yearly high of $58.68. The stock traded down 1.73% on the session.
  • Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) shares hit a yearly high of $44.46. The stock traded up 1.55% on the session.
  • Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) shares hit a yearly high of $124.55. The stock traded up 4.51% on the session.
  • Contango Oil & Gas Company Common Stock (TX) (AMEX:MCF) shares hit $5.55 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.36%.
  • Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $51.33. The stock traded up 1.48% on the session.
  • WisdomTree Inv (NASDAQ:WETF) stock made a new 52-week high of $6.10 Friday. The stock was down 3.04% for the day.
  • Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) shares were up 1.69% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $42.15 for a change of up 1.69%.
  • Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) shares were up 1.65% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $79.95.
  • Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $44.18 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 3.39%.
  • Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) shares broke to $38.75 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.16%.
  • HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) stock hit a yearly high price of $13.67. The stock was up 4.85% for the day.
  • Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $14.71. Shares traded up 1.53%.
  • MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) stock hit a yearly high price of $22.51. The stock was down 3.11% for the day.
  • Pzena Investment Mgmt (NYSE:PZN) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.52 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.88%.
  • Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) stock set a new 52-week high of $22.65 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.92%.
  • Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $45.04 on Friday morning, moving up 3.77%.
  • W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $5.00 on Friday morning, moving up 19.31%.
  • REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) shares were up 7.54% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $103.66 for a change of up 7.54%.
  • Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $28.34 with a daily change of up 1.39%.
  • NAPCO Security (NASDAQ:NSSC) shares broke to $34.15 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.5%.
  • Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $27.29. Shares traded up 0.25%.
  • Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) shares hit $11.50 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.05%.
  • Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) shares hit $15.92 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.03%.
  • Cambridge (NASDAQ:CATC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $84.67 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 4.12%.
  • Hingham Institution (NASDAQ:HIFS) shares set a new yearly high of $278.31 this morning. The stock was up 1.65% on the session.
  • Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $19.11. Shares traded up 4.61%.
  • DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $32.20 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.79%.
  • Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) shares reached a new 52-week high of $34.38 on Friday morning, moving up 3.82%.
  • CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) shares set a new 52-week high of $67.80 on Friday, moving up 5.03%.
  • Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) shares hit $21.05 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.73%.
  • First Community (NASDAQ:FCBC) shares hit $28.69 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.29%.
  • Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $18.25 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 6.29%.
  • Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) stock set a new 52-week high of $9.15 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 2.84%.
  • FRP Holdings (NASDAQ:FRPH) shares hit a yearly high of $52.36. The stock traded up 4.72% on the session.
  • HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) shares set a new 52-week high of $17.44 on Friday, moving up 2.29%.
  • Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $29.91 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 3.22%.
  • Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) stock set a new 52-week high of $27.66 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.77%.
  • Biglari Holdings (NYSE:BH) shares were up 4.66% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $154.18.
  • Bar Harbor Bankshares, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:BHB) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $30.96. Shares traded up 3.76%.
  • Atlantic Capital (NASDAQ:ACBI) shares were up 2.63% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $22.69.
  • Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $59.18. The stock traded up 4.05% on the session.
  • South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) shares set a new yearly high of $22.73 this morning. The stock was up 6.31% on the session.
  • West Bancorp (NASDAQ:WTBA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $24.98 on Friday morning, moving up 2.7%.
  • UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) shares were up 1.25% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $55.31 for a change of up 1.25%.
  • RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) shares were up 0.92% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $20.98 for a change of up 0.92%.
  • Star Group (NYSE:SGU) shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.21 on Friday morning, moving up 0.1%.
  • Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) shares were up 3.85% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $35.97.
  • Regional Management (NYSE:RM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $36.75 with a daily change of up 2.88%.
  • Southern National Bancorp (NASDAQ:SONA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $16.32 with a daily change of up 2.26%.
  • Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $32.00. The stock traded up 3.53% on the session.
  • Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $24.41 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 4.71%.
  • Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) shares broke to $47.83 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.74%.
  • Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) shares hit a yearly high of $15.80. The stock traded down 4.06% on the session.
  • Adams Natural Resources (NYSE:PEO) shares hit $15.13 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.41%.
  • Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) shares hit $39.15 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.05%.
  • Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) stock set a new 52-week high of $21.94 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.61%.
  • SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) shares were up 1.14% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $22.50.
  • Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) stock set a new 52-week high of $11.26 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.46%.
  • Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) stock set a new 52-week high of $17.68 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.06%.
  • Calumet Specialty (NASDAQ:CLMT) shares broke to $4.46 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 1.9%.
  • Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI) stock made a new 52-week high of $2.84 Friday. The stock was down 3.26% for the day.
  • Legg Mason Partners Fund (NYSE:CEM) stock hit a yearly high price of $23.91. The stock was down 3.26% for the day.
  • First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) stock hit a yearly high price of $29.00. The stock was up 4.32% for the day.
  • Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) shares were up 0.89% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $34.98.
  • Tortoise Energy Infr (NYSE:TYG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $25.38 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.24%.
  • FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) shares hit a yearly high of $67.45. The stock traded up 5.27% on the session.
  • Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) shares set a new 52-week high of $44.37 on Friday, moving up 5.57%.
  • MISTRAS Group (NYSE:MG) shares hit a yearly high of $9.55. The stock traded up 2.33% on the session.
  • FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) shares were up 4.77% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $18.86 for a change of up 4.77%.
  • Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) shares hit a yearly high of $18.50. The stock traded up 3.93% on the session.
  • Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) shares hit $21.00 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.95%.
  • Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) stock made a new 52-week high of $29.75 Friday. The stock was up 2.33% for the day.
  • Orrstown Finl Servs (NASDAQ:ORRF) shares were up 9.15% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $21.72 for a change of up 9.15%.
  • Central Valley Community (NASDAQ:CVCY) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $19.77. Shares traded up 2.92%.
  • ClearBridge Energy (NYSE:EMO) stock set a new 52-week high of $19.03 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 3.53%.
  • GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $14.55. Shares traded up 0.43%.
  • Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $26.95 on Friday morning, moving up 5.32%.
  • Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) shares broke to $13.21 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.89%.
  • Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $36.22 with a daily change of up 13.64%.
  • Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) stock set a new 52-week high of $18.75 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.46%.
  • Good Works Acquisition (NASDAQ:GWAC) stock hit a yearly high price of $11.85. The stock was up 6.43% for the day.
  • Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) stock hit a yearly high price of $26.74. The stock was up 3.11% for the day.
  • Western New England (NASDAQ:WNEB) shares set a new 52-week high of $8.69 on Friday, moving up 1.72%.
  • Bankwell Finl Gr (NASDAQ:BWFG) shares hit $27.80 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.49%.
  • Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) stock set a new 52-week high of $12.10 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.46%.
  • First Business Financial (NASDAQ:FBIZ) shares reached a new 52-week high of $25.27 on Friday morning, moving up 3.42%.
  • Permian Basin Royalty (NYSE:PBT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $4.48 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.73%.
  • Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $35.56. The stock traded up 2.58% on the session.
  • 1st Constitution (NASDAQ:FCCY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $19.85 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 7.7%.
  • Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) stock hit a yearly high price of $7.83. The stock was up 2.32% for the day.
  • Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) stock made a new 52-week high of $40.01 Friday. The stock was up 2.22% for the day.
  • DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) shares were up 5.23% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $3.43.
  • FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB) shares were up 7.41% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $8.77.
  • Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $7.60. Shares traded up 4.06%.
  • County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) shares were up 7.17% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $26.00.
  • OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.42 on Friday morning, moving up 2.09%.
  • Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) shares were up 4.2% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.92.
  • Plumas (NASDAQ:PLBC) stock made a new 52-week high of $29.64 Friday. The stock was up 5.86% for the day.
  • Tortoise Midstream Energy (NYSE:NTG) stock set a new 52-week high of $26.55 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 2.23%.
  • First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) shares were up 5.04% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $20.00 for a change of up 5.04%.
  • Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) shares were down 18.73% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $3.14.
  • ClearBridge Energy MLP (NYSE:CTR) shares hit $20.41 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 3.31%.
  • Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $11.04 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.4%.
  • Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $29.86 on Friday morning, moving up 6.26%.
  • Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $7.67. The stock traded down 0.55% on the session.
  • inTest Corporation Common Stock (AMEX:INTT) stock hit a yearly high price of $9.88. The stock was up 3.14% for the day.
  • Second Sight Medical (NASDAQ:EYES) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $4.47 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 181.12%.
  • Fiduciary/Claymore Energy (NYSE:FMO) shares were down 3.03% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $9.71.
  • First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) shares hit a yearly high of $9.41. The stock traded up 1.18% on the session.
  • Center Coast Brookfield (NYSE:CEN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $11.36 with a daily change of down 1.98%.
  • XTL Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XTLB) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $6.11. Shares traded up 38.4%.

 

Be sure to monitor Benzinga for the news traders need!

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: 52-Week Highs BZI-52WeeksNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

