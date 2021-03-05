 Skip to main content

Twitter Tests 'Undo Send' Feature For Subscription-Based Users: Reuters

Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 05, 2021 12:25pm   Comments
Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) is testing an ‘undo send’ function offering a limited time to users to remove a tweet before posting, Reuters reports.

  • App researcher Jane Manchun Wong, who discovers spontaneous social media features by looking at the sites’ code, tweeted an animation showing a tweet with a spelling error where an ‘undo’ button was available before a brief timer ran out.
  • The feature is being reportedly tested as part of its exploration of subscription-based functionality on the platform. Twitter would be testing and restating probable paid-for features over time, added the company.
  • Twitter was reportedly working on paid subscription models to diversify its revenue stream, including a ‘super follow’ feature to let users charge their followers for access to exclusive content to be launched in 2021.
  • CEO Jack Dorsey had previously ruled out the possibility of the most sought ‘edit’ button.
  • Twitter has been incorporating alerts prompting users to read an article before sharing it and experimenting with allowing people to review a tweet reply before publishing it lest it uses detrimental language.
  • The company reportedly included a likely ‘undo send’ feature in a user survey last year seeking opinions for preferable features in a subscription model.
  • Twitter recently sought $1.25 billion from a private debt offering.
  • Price action: TWTR shares are down 3.43% at $64.45 on the last check Friday.

Posted-In: ReutersNews Tech Media

