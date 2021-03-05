 Skip to main content

Reddit Ropes In Former Snap Executive Drew Vollero As Finance Chief: Reuters

Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 05, 2021 11:38am   Comments
  • Social media platform Reddit, noted for the recent retail stock trading frenzy from ‘WallStreetBets’ forum, named former Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) executive Drew Vollero as its first CFO, Reuters reports.
  • Vollero’s appointment is well-timed with rising expectations of Reddit’s IPO, who guided Snap’s transition to a public company as the first finance chief.
  • Reddit reported a 90% surge in advertising revenue during the fourth quarter, as the daily active users jumped over 52 million.
  • The company’s popular WallStreetBets forum has contributed to the recent rally in many shorted stocks like GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME), AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC), and multiple other mid-sized and previously unpopular companies.
  • Reddit’s value doubled to $6 billion in February, as it raised more money to handle new subscribers.
  • Vollero, who has also represented toymaker Mattel Inc (NASDAQ: MAT), will lead Reddit’s finance team starting later this month and report to COO Jen Wong.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Reddit Reuters wallstreetbets

