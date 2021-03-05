 Skip to main content

What's Moving The Market Friday?

Michael Horton , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 05, 2021 10:47am   Comments
Indices Around The Globe

  • S&P 500 Futures briefly moved above the 3,800 level, before reversing, down 0.35% in early intraday trading.
  • UK's FTSE 100 up 0.82% to near 6,705
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 down 0.23% to near 28,864

Bonds

  • 10-year treasury yield at 1.57%

Commodities

  • Crude oil up 3.29% to near $65.93/barrel
  • Gold down 0.10% to near $1699/oz
  • Silver down 0.83% to near $25.25/oz

Crypto

  • Bitcoin down 1.02% over the last 24 hours to near $48,413

Top News

  • U.S. Nonfarm Payrolls showed an increase of 379,000 for the month of February, compared to a 49,000 increase in the month of January.
  • 10-year treasury yields spiked in early intraday trade, marking a new recent high of 1.59%.
  • Crude oil futures reached new yearly highs, following Thursday's OPEC+ meeting.

