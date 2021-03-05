What's Moving The Market Friday?
Indices Around The Globe
- S&P 500 Futures briefly moved above the 3,800 level, before reversing, down 0.35% in early intraday trading.
- UK's FTSE 100 up 0.82% to near 6,705
- Japan's Nikkei 225 down 0.23% to near 28,864
Bonds
- 10-year treasury yield at 1.57%
Commodities
- Crude oil up 3.29% to near $65.93/barrel
- Gold down 0.10% to near $1699/oz
- Silver down 0.83% to near $25.25/oz
Crypto
- Bitcoin down 1.02% over the last 24 hours to near $48,413
Top News
- U.S. Nonfarm Payrolls showed an increase of 379,000 for the month of February, compared to a 49,000 increase in the month of January.
- 10-year treasury yields spiked in early intraday trade, marking a new recent high of 1.59%.
- Crude oil futures reached new yearly highs, following Thursday's OPEC+ meeting.
