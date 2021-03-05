32 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: XTLB) shares rose 152.6% to $7.30 in pre-market trading after dropping more than 10% on Thursday.
- CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ: CLPS) rose 42.1% to $5.88 in pre-market trading. CLPS recently priced its 2,666,666 share registered direct offering at $6 per share.
- Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) shares rose 23.3% to $105.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued FY21 EPS guidance above estimates.
- Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WTRH) rose 22.4% to $3.66 in pre-market trading after the company announced it agreed to pursue a partnership with Flow Payments to create a compliant marketplace, delivery and payment solution for dispensaries selling cannabis.
- Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: SIFY) rose 19.3% to $3.22 in pre-market trading after Bloomberg reported that Blackstone is in talks to buy a minority stake in India's Sify.
- Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBIO) rose 18.2% to $4.88 in pre-market trading after declining 10% on Thursday.
- Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ: CERT) rose 15.7% to $35.34 in pre-market trading following upbeat Q4 results.
- Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ: WAFU) rose 15.5% to $4.60 in pre-market trading after dipping over 22% on Thursday.
- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: BCTX) rose 13.7% to $3.58 in pre-market trading after dropping 11% on Thursday.
- RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE) rose 13.2% to $1.24 in pre-market trading after dropping 10% on Thursday.
- Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGHL) rose 12.8% to $2.99 in pre-market trading after declining over 22% on Thursday.
- Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI) rose 11.8% to $7.38 in pre-market trading. China’s online UGC audio community and interactive audio entertainment platform Lizhi recently forged a partnership with the automotive intelligence technology company, ECARX, to integrate its in-car audio product with ECARX’s intelligent connected platform.
- Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ: HGEN) rose 11.3% to $17.55 in pre-market trading. Humanigen recently announced two new US Patents for Lenzilumab.
- Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) shares rose 10.4% to $3.07 in pre-market trading after the company reported talks of cooperation partnership with Haitaoche Limited.
- Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE: VET) rose 10% to $7.68 in pre-market trading after gaining over 5% on Thursday.
- WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ: WKEY) rose 10% to $6.27 in pre-market trading after declining 14% on Thursday.
- CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ: CSGP) rose 5.5% to $800.00 in pre-market trading after the company announced it withdrew its bid to acquire CoreLogic.
- The Gap, Inc. (NYSE: GPS) rose 4.7% to $26.57 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) fell 23.9% to $2.49 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
- Houston Wire & Cable Company(NASDAQ: HWCC) fell 19.4% to $3.12 in pre-market trading.
- Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) fell 16.7% to $7.00 in pre-market trading.
- Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG) fell 15.4% to $7.46 in pre-market trading after climbing 69% on Thursday.
- Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) fell 12% to $1.25 in pre-market trading. Vertex Energy is expected to release Q4 earnings on March 9.
- Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) fell 11.8% to $3.97 in pre-market trading after dropping 12% on Thursday.
- Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN) shares fell 11% to $4.20 in pre-market trading after declining 10% on Thursday. Evogene recently reported Q4 results.
- GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GSX) shares fell 10.8% to $74.88 in pre-market trading after reporting Q4 results.
- Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSE: XPL) fell 10.5% to $0.7492 in pre-market trading after declining over 13% on Thursday.
- Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: AESE) fell 9.5% to $2.96 in pre-market trading after jumping more than 30% on Thursday.
- United States Antimony Corporation (NYSE: UAMY) fell 8.9% to $1.13 in pre-market trading.
- Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) fell 8.4% to $0.7188 in pre-market trading after declining 17% on Thursday.
- Oragenics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OGEN) fell 7.7% to $0.7344 in pre-market trading after dropping 13% on Thursday.
- The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXYN) fell 5.4% to $3.07 in pre-market trading. The company’s stock tumbled 40% on Thursday following FY20 results.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Pre-Market MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas