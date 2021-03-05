82 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FPRX) shares surged 78.7% to close at $38.00 on Thursday after Amgen announced plans to acquire the company for $1.9 billion.
- Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG) gained 69.3% to close at $8.82 after jumping around 30% on Wednesday.
- Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: AESE) shares climbed 30.8% to close at $3.27. In January, Allied Esports Entertainment announced the sale of World Poker Tour to Element Partners for a total of $78.25 million.
- Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SVBI) rose 27.7% to close at $10.70. Shore Bancshares and Severn Bancorp reported a merger agreement.
- Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMNI) shares gained 16.6% to close at $10.14 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales and issued strong Q1 and FY21 sales guidance.
- Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDEV) surged 16.6% to close at $5.41.
- Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE: REI) gained 15.7% to close at $2.50.
- InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: INNV) gained 15.2% to close at $24.20 after the company priced its IPO at $21 per share.
- Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ: CUEN) rose 13.3% to close at $3.93.
- FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FVCB) shares climbed 12% to close at $17.81.
- Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUBY) gained 11.6% to close at $10.40.
- Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE: BURL) rose 11.2% to close at $281.99 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) rose 10.8% to close at $3.79 after reporting strong Q4 results.
- PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCE) gained 10.6% to close at $39.20 amid the OPEC+ meeting on supply cuts.
- Birks Group Inc. (NYSE: BGI) rose 10.5% to close at $3.16.
- Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMPE) gained 9.1% to close at $1.56 after the company reported a narrower FY20 loss.
- American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) climbed 8.9% to close at $27.69 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Veritiv Corporation (NYSE: VRTV) shares gained 8.3% to close at $38.49. The company, on Wednesday, reported an increase in Q4 earnings and announced a $50 million buyback plan.
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) rose 7.8% to close at $33.94 following Q4 results.
- United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) rose 5.3% to close at $29.90 after the company extended its distribution partnership with Whole Foods Market to September 2027.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE: WPG) shares dropped 60% to close at $2.51 on Thursday following reports indicating the company is preparing a potential bankruptcy filing.
- The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXYN) shares tumbled 40.7% to close at $3.24 on Thursday. Dixie Group reported FY20 sales of $315.9 million down from $374.6 million year over year.
- BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVI) fell 38.7% to close at $14.35 in sympathy with the overall market amid continued investor fears regarding rising treasury yields, which has negatively impacted stocks, especially in growth sectors.
- AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPH) shares fell 34.4% to close at $18.75. AppHarvest recently said that it has purchased the Morehead, Ky. controlled environment agriculture (CEA) facility.
- Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL) fell 32.6% to close at $24.37 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results. The company also issued weak Q1 sales guidance.
- Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MFH) declined 30.3% to close at $5.50.
- KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ: KMPH) shares fell 28.5% to close at $9.63. KemPham shares jumped over 42% on Wednesday after the company announced that the FDA approved its AZSTARYS as a treatment for ADHD.
- Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRM) fell 28% to close at $31.61 after the company reported downbeat Q4 earnings and issued weak Q1 2021 EPS guidance.
- Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: XTNT) dropped 27.5% to close at $2.80.
- Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDGR) fell 26.8% to close at $72.59 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results. The company also issued FY21 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TERN) dropped 26.4% to close at $18.54.
- Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) fell 25.9% to close at $2.83after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales.
- Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR) dipped 24.9% to close at $26.02.
- Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANCN) dropped 23.6% to close at $2.82.
- Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI) fell 23.3% to close at $6.60. Lizhi forged a partnership with the automotive intelligence technology company, ECARX, to integrate its in-car audio product with ECARX’s intelligent connected platform.
- PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ: PRFX) dropped 23.1% to close at $5.04.
- MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ: MICT) fell 22.9% to close at $1.78 amid continued fears from investors regarding rising treasury yields, which can negatively impact stocks, especially growth sectors.
- AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ANTE) dropped 22.9% to close at $3.13.
- Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) fell 22.9% to close at $15.62 amid a rise in treasury yields, which has weighed on stocks across sectors.
- Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ: WAFU) shares declined 22.6% to close at $3.98.
- Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGHL) dipped 22.5% to close at $2.65.
- Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) fell 22.4% to close at $3.54. Aqua Metals recently announced two new appointments to Board of Directors.
- Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA) tumbled 22.2% to close at $1.61 amid continued fears from investors regarding rising treasury yields, which can negatively impact stocks, especially growth sectors.
- Cohen & Company Inc. (NASDAQ: COHN) dropped 22% to close at $32.00. Cohen shares climbed 134% on Wednesday after the company reported a strong rise in Q4 earnings and sales.
- Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ) fell 22% to close at $1.88.
- Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDMO) dropped 21.6% to close at $17.05.
- SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SD) fell 21.6% to close at $4.15. SandRidge Energy yesterday reported Q4 results.
- Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MWK) dropped 21.5% to close at $31.96.
- NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ: NLSP) fell 21.4% to close at $2.35.
- Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOL) dipped 21.1% to close at $2.66.
- Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) fell 20.8% to close at $2.78. Kaixin Auto recently announced it entered into vehicle sales contracts.
- MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: YGMZ) fell 20.7% to close at $8.44 amid continued fears from investors regarding rising treasury yields, which has negatively impacted stocks, especially in growth sectors.
- Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) fell 20.6% to close at $13.80.
- Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRCH) shares declined 20% to close at $2.12.
- AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE: ACY) shares declined 19.7% to close at $8.03.
- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) fell 19.5% to close at $1.32. Phunware recently reported that it closed 5-year contract expansion deal for its multiscreen-as-a-service platform software at dignity health in Prescott, Arizona.
- Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBX) dipped 19.5% to close at $3.09. Synlogic was recently granted US patent titled 'Bacteria engineered to treat a disease or disorder.'
- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) fell 19.4% to close at $6.90 after declining 10% on Wednesday. The company said Praxis Genomics, LLC received DEX Z-codes from Palmetto MolDX for their whole genome analysis LDT on Saphyr.
- Urban Tea, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYT) dropped 19.4% to close at $3.36.
- Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN) fell 19% to close at $4.13.
- Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMED) shares dropped 18.6% to close at $5.75.
- Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) shares fell 18.4% to close at $1.77after the company disclosed a $250 million mixed securities shelf offering.
- Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (NASDAQ: APWC) dropped 17.9% to close at $4.22.
- Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ: OCG) dropped 17.5% to close at $3.19.
- Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) fell 17.5% to close at $1.27. Borqs Technologies, last week, completed $20 million private placement to support growth.
- Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) dropped 17.4% to close at $11.11 amid continued fears from investors regarding rising treasury yields, which has negatively impacted stocks, especially in growth sectors.
- Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ: TRIB) dropped 17.4% to close at $4.47.
- Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ: KBNT) fell 16.2% to close at $6.60 after gaining over 5% on Wednesday.
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRX) fell 16.2% to close at $1.35 after the company announced a proposed public offering of common stock.
- Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SENS) fell 15.7% to close at $2.69.
- Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFMS) fell 15.6% to close at $0.92 after the company reported downbeat Q4 sales and issued weak Q1 sales forecast.
- Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ: DGII) dropped 15.3% to close at $17.72 after the company reported pricing of public offering of common stock.
- Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK) fell 15.1% to close at $24.29.
- Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) fell 15.1% to close at $12.99 after Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold.
- AMTD International Inc. (NYSE: HKIB) fell 15% to close at $4.76 in sympathy with the overall market amid continued investor fears regarding rising treasury yields, which has negatively impacted stocks, especially in growth sectors.
- Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRT) fell 14.9% to close at $0.9534 after gaining around 5% on Wednesday.
- Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOTS) fell 14.7% to close at $1.10 after tumbling over 10% on Wednesday. The company is expected to release Q4 results on March 16.
- Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ: CIDM) fell 13.6% to close at $1.02 after dropping over 10% on Wednesday. Cinedigm said 11 of the company’s streaming services are now available on TLC CHANNEL.
- Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL) fell 12% to close at $40.10. Marvell Technology reported in-line earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales exceeded estimates.
- Yext, Inc.. (NYSE: YEXT) fell 12% to close at $14.57 after the company issued weak sales guidance for Q1 and FY22.
- Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) fell 11.7% to close at $2.48.
- Neovasc Inc.. (NASDAQ: NVCN) fell 10.9% to close at $1.14 after dropping more than 10% on Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas