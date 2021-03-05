 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

82 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 05, 2021 5:37am   Comments
Share:
82 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers

  • Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FPRX) shares surged 78.7% to close at $38.00 on Thursday after Amgen announced plans to acquire the company for $1.9 billion.
  • Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG) gained 69.3% to close at $8.82 after jumping around 30% on Wednesday.
  • Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: AESE) shares climbed 30.8% to close at $3.27. In January, Allied Esports Entertainment announced the sale of World Poker Tour to Element Partners for a total of $78.25 million.
  • Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SVBI) rose 27.7% to close at $10.70. Shore Bancshares and Severn Bancorp reported a merger agreement.
  • Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMNI) shares gained 16.6% to close at $10.14 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales and issued strong Q1 and FY21 sales guidance.
  • Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDEV) surged 16.6% to close at $5.41.
  • Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE: REI) gained 15.7% to close at $2.50.
  • InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: INNV) gained 15.2% to close at $24.20 after the company priced its IPO at $21 per share.
  • Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ: CUEN) rose 13.3% to close at $3.93.
  • FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FVCB) shares climbed 12% to close at $17.81.
  • Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUBY) gained 11.6% to close at $10.40.
  • Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE: BURL) rose 11.2% to close at $281.99 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
  • W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) rose 10.8% to close at $3.79 after reporting strong Q4 results.
  • PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCE) gained 10.6% to close at $39.20 amid the OPEC+ meeting on supply cuts.
  • Birks Group Inc. (NYSE: BGI) rose 10.5% to close at $3.16.
  • Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMPE) gained 9.1% to close at $1.56 after the company reported a narrower FY20 loss.
  • American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) climbed 8.9% to close at $27.69 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
  • Veritiv Corporation (NYSE: VRTV) shares gained 8.3% to close at $38.49. The company, on Wednesday, reported an increase in Q4 earnings and announced a $50 million buyback plan.
  • Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) rose 7.8% to close at $33.94 following Q4 results.
  • United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) rose 5.3% to close at $29.90 after the company extended its distribution partnership with Whole Foods Market to September 2027.

 

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE: WPG) shares dropped 60% to close at $2.51 on Thursday following reports indicating the company is preparing a potential bankruptcy filing.
  • The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXYN) shares tumbled 40.7% to close at $3.24 on Thursday. Dixie Group reported FY20 sales of $315.9 million down from $374.6 million year over year.
  • BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVI) fell 38.7% to close at $14.35 in sympathy with the overall market amid continued investor fears regarding rising treasury yields, which has negatively impacted stocks, especially in growth sectors.
  • AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPH) shares fell 34.4% to close at $18.75. AppHarvest recently said that it has purchased the Morehead, Ky. controlled environment agriculture (CEA) facility.
  • Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL) fell 32.6% to close at $24.37 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results. The company also issued weak Q1 sales guidance.
  • Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MFH) declined 30.3% to close at $5.50.
  • KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ: KMPH) shares fell 28.5% to close at $9.63. KemPham shares jumped over 42% on Wednesday after the company announced that the FDA approved its AZSTARYS as a treatment for ADHD.
  • Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRM) fell 28% to close at $31.61 after the company reported downbeat Q4 earnings and issued weak Q1 2021 EPS guidance.
  • Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: XTNT) dropped 27.5% to close at $2.80.
  • Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDGR) fell 26.8% to close at $72.59 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results. The company also issued FY21 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TERN) dropped 26.4% to close at $18.54.
  • Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) fell 25.9% to close at $2.83after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales.
  • Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR) dipped 24.9% to close at $26.02.
  • Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANCN) dropped 23.6% to close at $2.82.
  • Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI) fell 23.3% to close at $6.60. Lizhi forged a partnership with the automotive intelligence technology company, ECARX, to integrate its in-car audio product with ECARX’s intelligent connected platform.
  • PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ: PRFX) dropped 23.1% to close at $5.04.
  • MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ: MICT) fell 22.9% to close at $1.78 amid continued fears from investors regarding rising treasury yields, which can negatively impact stocks, especially growth sectors.
  • AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ANTE) dropped 22.9% to close at $3.13.
  • Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) fell 22.9% to close at $15.62 amid a rise in treasury yields, which has weighed on stocks across sectors.
  • Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ: WAFU) shares declined 22.6% to close at $3.98.
  • Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGHL) dipped 22.5% to close at $2.65.
  • Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) fell 22.4% to close at $3.54. Aqua Metals recently announced two new appointments to Board of Directors.
  • Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA) tumbled 22.2% to close at $1.61 amid continued fears from investors regarding rising treasury yields, which can negatively impact stocks, especially growth sectors.
  • Cohen & Company Inc. (NASDAQ: COHN) dropped 22% to close at $32.00. Cohen shares climbed 134% on Wednesday after the company reported a strong rise in Q4 earnings and sales.
  • Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ) fell 22% to close at $1.88.
  • Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDMO) dropped 21.6% to close at $17.05.
  • SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SD) fell 21.6% to close at $4.15. SandRidge Energy yesterday reported Q4 results.
  • Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MWK) dropped 21.5% to close at $31.96.
  • NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ: NLSP) fell 21.4% to close at $2.35.
  • Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOL) dipped 21.1% to close at $2.66.
  • Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) fell 20.8% to close at $2.78. Kaixin Auto recently announced it entered into vehicle sales contracts.
  • MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: YGMZ) fell 20.7% to close at $8.44 amid continued fears from investors regarding rising treasury yields, which has negatively impacted stocks, especially in growth sectors.
  • Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) fell 20.6% to close at $13.80.
  • Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRCH) shares declined 20% to close at $2.12.
  • AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE: ACY) shares declined 19.7% to close at $8.03.
  • Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) fell 19.5% to close at $1.32. Phunware recently reported that it closed 5-year contract expansion deal for its multiscreen-as-a-service platform software at dignity health in Prescott, Arizona.
  • Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBX) dipped 19.5% to close at $3.09. Synlogic was recently granted US patent titled 'Bacteria engineered to treat a disease or disorder.'
  • Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) fell 19.4% to close at $6.90 after declining 10% on Wednesday. The company said Praxis Genomics, LLC received DEX Z-codes from Palmetto MolDX for their whole genome analysis LDT on Saphyr.
  • Urban Tea, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYT) dropped 19.4% to close at $3.36.
  • Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN) fell 19% to close at $4.13.
  • Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMED) shares dropped 18.6% to close at $5.75.
  • Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) shares fell 18.4% to close at $1.77after the company disclosed a $250 million mixed securities shelf offering.
  • Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (NASDAQ: APWC) dropped 17.9% to close at $4.22.
  • Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ: OCG) dropped 17.5% to close at $3.19.
  • Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) fell 17.5% to close at $1.27. Borqs Technologies, last week, completed $20 million private placement to support growth.
  • Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) dropped 17.4% to close at $11.11 amid continued fears from investors regarding rising treasury yields, which has negatively impacted stocks, especially in growth sectors.
  • Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ: TRIB) dropped 17.4% to close at $4.47.
  • Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ: KBNT) fell 16.2% to close at $6.60 after gaining over 5% on Wednesday.
  • Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRX) fell 16.2% to close at $1.35 after the company announced a proposed public offering of common stock.
  • Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SENS) fell 15.7% to close at $2.69.
  • Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFMS) fell 15.6% to close at $0.92 after the company reported downbeat Q4 sales and issued weak Q1 sales forecast.
  • Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ: DGII) dropped 15.3% to close at $17.72 after the company reported pricing of public offering of common stock.
  • Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK) fell 15.1% to close at $24.29.
  • Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) fell 15.1% to close at $12.99 after Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold.
  • AMTD International Inc. (NYSE: HKIB) fell 15% to close at $4.76 in sympathy with the overall market amid continued investor fears regarding rising treasury yields, which has negatively impacted stocks, especially in growth sectors.
  • Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRT) fell 14.9% to close at $0.9534 after gaining around 5% on Wednesday.
  • Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOTS) fell 14.7% to close at $1.10 after tumbling over 10% on Wednesday. The company is expected to release Q4 results on March 16.
  • Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ: CIDM) fell 13.6% to close at $1.02 after dropping over 10% on Wednesday. Cinedigm said 11 of the company’s streaming services are now available on TLC CHANNEL.
  • Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL) fell 12% to close at $40.10. Marvell Technology reported in-line earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales exceeded estimates.
  • Yext, Inc.. (NYSE: YEXT) fell 12% to close at $14.57 after the company issued weak sales guidance for Q1 and FY22.
  • Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) fell 11.7% to close at $2.48.
  • Neovasc Inc.. (NASDAQ: NVCN) fell 10.9% to close at $1.14 after dropping more than 10% on Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACY + AEO)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
45 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
American Eagle Outfitters: Q4 Earnings Insights
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Surge Ahead Of Earnings, Economic Data
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com