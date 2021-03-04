11 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Ocular Therapeutics (NASDAQ: OCUL) shares are trading higher after the company announced the supplemental New Drug Application for DEXTENZA 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has been accepted for review by the FDA.
- CoStar Group (NASDAQ: CSGP) shares are trading higher after the company announced it withdrew its bid to acquire CoreLogic.
- Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ: FLGT) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued FY21 EPS guidance above estimates.
- Waitr Holdings (NASDAQ: WTRH) share are trading higher after the company announced it agreed to pursue a partnership with Flow Payments to create a compliant marketplace, delivery and payment solution for dispensaries selling cannabis.
- Senseonics (NYSE: SENS) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results.
Losers
- CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX) shares are trading lower after CoStar Group announced it withdrew its bid to acquire the company.
- Gap (NYSE: GPS) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
- Medallia (NYSE: MDLA) shares are trading lower after the company announced inline Q4 EPS results and issued Q1 2021 revenue guidance below estimates. The company also announced it plans to acquire Decibel.
- Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ: EVFM) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
- Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ACOR) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
