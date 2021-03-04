 Skip to main content

11 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 04, 2021 5:44pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Ocular Therapeutics (NASDAQ: OCUL) shares are trading higher after the company announced the supplemental New Drug Application for DEXTENZA 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has been accepted for review by the FDA.
  • CoStar Group (NASDAQ: CSGP) shares are trading higher after the company announced it withdrew its bid to acquire CoreLogic.
  • Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ: FLGT) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued FY21 EPS guidance above estimates.
  • Waitr Holdings (NASDAQ: WTRH) share are trading higher after the company announced it agreed to pursue a partnership with Flow Payments to create a compliant marketplace, delivery and payment solution for dispensaries selling cannabis.
  • Senseonics (NYSE: SENS) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results.

Losers

  • CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX) shares are trading lower after CoStar Group announced it withdrew its bid to acquire the company.
  • Gap (NYSE: GPS) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
  • Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
  • Medallia (NYSE: MDLA) shares are trading lower after the company announced inline Q4 EPS results and issued Q1 2021 revenue guidance below estimates. The company also announced it plans to acquire Decibel.
  • Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ: EVFM) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
  • Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ACOR) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

