United Wholesale Mortgage Cuts Off Brokers Who Work With Rocket, Fairway

United Wholesale Mortgage (NYSE: UWMC) has announced it will no longer do business with mortgage brokers who work with rivals Rocket Companies Inc (NYSE: RKT)-owned Rocket Mortgage and privately owned Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp.

Both Rocket Companies' and United Wholesale's stock have seen volatile trading this week amid a surge in interest from WallStreetBets traders.

What Happened: UWM President and CEO Mat Ishbia dropped the surprise announcement Thursday during a Facebook Live event that was promoted as highlighting UWM’s return to the jumbo market.

“If you work and send loans and send loans to Fairway Independent or Rocket Mortgage, which by the way is about 25% of the brokerage channel, if you work with them, you can't work with UWM anymore,” said Ishbia.

“I can't stop you but I'm not going to help you help the people that are hurting the broker channel. We don't need to fund Fairway Independent or Rocket Mortgage to try to put brokers out of business.”

Separate from the Facebook Live address, UWM issued a press release stating its decision "comes in response to Rocket Mortgage and Fairway Independent Wholesale participating in actions including soliciting loan officers away from brokers and working directly with real estate agents to cut brokers out of the entire process."

A Fairway Independent spokeswoman told Benzinga the company has no comment on this story.

Benzinga has contacted Rocket Companies for comment.

What Happens Next: UWM gave mortgage brokers a March 15 deadline to sign an addendum stating they are not working with the two lenders.

Pontiac, Michigan-based UWMC began trading on Wall Street Jan. 22 following its merger with SPC Gores Holdings IV Inc, a special purpose acquisition company, in a deal valued at $16 billion.

Ishbia stated his corporate goal is achieving 33% market share by 2025.

Neither Rocket nor Fairway offered an immediate public comment to Ishbia’s ultimatum. The comments from the Facebook Live audience ranged from “send me the addendum right away” to “this is the dumbest thing I have ever seen.”

RKT, UWMC Price Action: UWM shares were down 9.67% at $8.69 at last check Thursday, while Rocket shares were losing 5.25% to trade at $26.54.

UWM President and CEO Mat Ishbia. Photo courtesy UWM.