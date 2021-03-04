What's Moving The Market Thursday?
Indices Around The Globe
- S&P 500 Futures moved below 3,780 for the first time since late January, down 2.00% for the trading session
- UK's FTSE 100 down 1% to near 6,608
- Japan's Nikkei 225 down 2.21% to near 28,930
Bonds
- 10-year treasury yield at 1.54%
Commodities
- Crude oil up 4.74% to near $64.18/barrel, highest in over a year.
- Gold down 0.69% to near $1,703/oz
- Silver down 2.42% to near $25.53/oz
Crypto
- Bitcoin down 6.12% over the last 24 hours to near $48,372
Top News
- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell spoke on the state of the U.S. economy at the Wall Street Journal's Jobs Summit
- U.S. Initial Jobless Claims data for the last week of February showed an increase in new unemployment compared to the week prior.
- U.S. Senate plans to vote on President Biden's COVID-19 plan at 1 p.m. on Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: News Futures Commodities Intraday Update Markets Best of Benzinga