What's Moving The Market Thursday?

michaelhorton@benzinga.com , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 04, 2021 1:59pm   Comments
Indices Around The Globe

  • S&P 500 Futures moved below 3,780 for the first time since late January, down 2.00% for the trading session
  • UK's FTSE 100 down 1% to near 6,608
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 down 2.21% to near 28,930

Bonds

  • 10-year treasury yield at 1.54%

Commodities

  • Crude oil up 4.74% to near $64.18/barrel, highest in over a year.
  • Gold down 0.69% to near $1,703/oz
  • Silver down 2.42% to near $25.53/oz

Crypto

  • Bitcoin down 6.12% over the last 24 hours to near $48,372

Top News

  • Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell spoke on the state of the U.S. economy at the Wall Street Journal's Jobs Summit
  • U.S. Initial Jobless Claims data for the last week of February showed an increase in new unemployment compared to the week prior.
  • U.S. Senate plans to vote on President Biden's COVID-19 plan at 1 p.m. on Thursday.

