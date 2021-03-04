45 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FPRX) shares jumped 78% to $37.85 after Amgen announced plans to acquire the company for $1.9 billion.
- Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SVBI) gained 27.1% to $10.65. Shore Bancshares and Severn Bancorp reported a merger agreement.
- Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: AESE) shares surged 21.6% to $3.0410. In January, Allied Esports Entertainment announced the sale of World Poker Tour to Element Partners for a total of $78.25 million.
- Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG) rose 19.4% to $6.22 after jumping around 30% on Wednesday.
- Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE: BURL) gained 13.9% to $288.90 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Veritiv Corporation (NYSE: VRTV) shares climbed 12% to $39.80. The company, on Wednesday, reported an increase in Q4 earnings and announced a $50 million buyback plan.
- Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMNI) shares rose 11.5% to $9.70 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales and issued strong Q1 and FY21 sales guidance.
- W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) gained 10.2% to $3.77 after reporting strong Q4 results.
- Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMPE) rose 10.1% to $1.5750 after the company reported a narrower FY20 loss.
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) gained 8.6% to $34.22 following Q4 results.
- United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) gained 8.6% to $30.84 after the company extended its distribution partnership with Whole Foods Market to September 2027.
- Birks Group Inc. (NYSE: BGI) gained 7.7% to $3.08.
- Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT) rose 7.5% to $19.07. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers is attracting heightened discussion on r/WallStreetBets, the forum that came to light with the short squeeze in GameStop stock earlier in the year. The real estate investment trust which operates factory outlet centers had a comments volume of 600 on WallStreetBets as of press time, as per SwaggyStocks data, and was the top-trending stock in the community in the near-term.
- American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) gained 7% to $27.19 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
Losers
- The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXYN) shares dipped 35.2% to $3.5381. Dixie Group reported FY20 sales of $315.9 million down from $374.6 million year over year.
- Cohen & Company Inc. (NASDAQ: COHN) fell 33.7% to $27.20. Cohen shares climbed 134% on Wednesday after the company reported a strong rise in Q4 earnings and sales.
- Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDGR) dropped 25.7% to $73.71 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results. The company also issued FY21 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRM) fell 25.1% to $32.90 after the company reported downbeat Q4 earnings and issued weak Q1 2021 EPS guidance.
- Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL) dropped 23.7% to $27.58 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results. The company also issued weak Q1 sales guidance.
- AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPH) shares dipped 23.6% to $21.82. AppHarvest recently said that it has purchased the Morehead, Ky. controlled environment agriculture (CEA) facility.
- KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ: KMPH) shares fell 23% to $10.37. KemPham shares jumped over 42% on Wednesday after the company announced that the FDA approved its AZSTARYS as a treatment for ADHD.
- Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) dipped 21.5% to $2.995 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales.
- MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: YGMZ) dropped 20.4% to $8.47 amid continued fears from investors regarding rising treasury yields, which has negatively impacted stocks, especially in growth sectors.
- Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MFH) fell 19.1% to $6.38.
- Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) shares fell 19% to $1.7589 after the company disclosed a $250 million mixed securities shelf offering.
- Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) dropped 18.5% to $2.29.
- Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOTS) fell 15.1% to $1.0950 after tumbling over 10% on Wednesday. The company is expected to release Q4 results on March 16.
- AMTD International Inc. (NYSE: HKIB) dropped 14.9% to $4.7651 in sympathy with the overall market amid continued investor fears regarding rising treasury yields, which has negatively impacted stocks, especially in growth sectors.
- Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) declined 14.6% to $13.06 after Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold.
- Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ: CIDM) fell 14% to $1.0150 after dropping over 10% on Wednesday. Cinedigm said 11 of the company’s streaming services are now available on TLC CHANNEL.
- Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRT) fell 13.7% to $0.9653 after gaining around 5% on Wednesday.
- Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ: DGII) dropped 13.3% to $18.15 after the company reported pricing of public offering of common stock.
- Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK) fell 12.5% to $25.04.
- Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ: KBNT) fell 12.2% to $6.92 after gaining over 5% on Wednesday.
- Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) fell 11.6% to $4.03. Aqua Metals recently announced two new appointments to Board of Directors.
- Yext, Inc.. (NYSE: YEXT) fell 11.5% to $14.65 after the company issued weak sales guidance for Q1 and FY22.
- Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) fell 11.3% to $1.3650. Borqs Technologies, last week, completed $20 million private placement to support growth.
- Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFMS) fell 10.5% to $0.9759 after the company reported downbeat Q4 sales and issued weak Q1 sales forecast.
- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) fell 10.4% to $1.47. Phunware recently reported that it closed 5-year contract expansion deal for its multiscreen-as-a-service platform software at dignity health in Prescott, Arizona.
- Neovasc Inc.. (NASDAQ: NVCN) fell 10.2% to $1.15 after dropping more than 10% on Wednesday.
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRX) fell 10% to $1.45 after the company announced a proposed public offering of common stock.
- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) fell 8.7% to $7.81 after declining 10% on Wednesday. The company said Praxis Genomics, LLC received DEX Z-codes from Palmetto MolDX for their whole genome analysis LDT on Saphyr.
- Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SENS) fell 7.1% to $2.9630.
- Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL) fell 7% to $42.44. Marvell Technology reported in-line earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales exceeded estimates.
- Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: GEN) fell 6% to $0.4725. Genesis Healthcare shares tumbled 38% on Wednesday after the company announced it will voluntarily delist its Class A common stock from the NYSE and deregister its common stock under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Welltower is also cutting most ties with beleaguered Genesis HealthCare and plans to terminate leases with Genesis for 51 of its properties and provide an $86 million lease termination fee upon their successful transition.
