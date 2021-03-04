Disney Animation Used In Pilot Program To Alleviate Child Anxiety During MRI Scans

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG) has teamed with the EMEA division of Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) on a pilot program to measure the use of Disney animation in reducing anxiety levels experienced by children during MRI exams.

What Happened: Disney is providing custom-made animation for projection within the Philips Ambient Experience, a health technology that integrates architecture, design and audio-video systems to personalize patient environments.

Philips will incorporate six animated pieces featuring Mickey Mouse, Ariel, Marvel's Avengers, Yoda and others and measure if the animation can help alleviate the fear that many children facing in MRI scanning rooms.

What's Next: The pilot program is being conducted in six European hospitals and the results are scheduled to be announced later this year. This marks the first time Disney has collaborated in a clinical research project of this kind.

"I have seen first-hand that MRI scans can be intimidating for children, and I like how focused Philips is on the patient experience," said Jan Koeppen, president of The Walt Disney Company, EMEA.

"At Disney, we look forward to complementing Philips' MRI experience with our stories and characters. We are excited to see the results of the clinical research and to quantify the impact our characters can have in this environment."

The Philips Ambient Experience with specially designed Disney animation. Photo courtesy of Disney and Philips.