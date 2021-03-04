 Skip to main content

WhatsApp's Desktop Version Gets Audio And Video Calling Features: Reuters

Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 04, 2021 12:43pm   Comments
  • Facebook Inc’s (NASDAQ: FB)-owned WhatsApp added voice and video calling feature on its desktop version, Reuters reports.
  • Users will be able to use desktop screens for end-to-end encrypted calls in both portrait and landscape mode.
  • The initiative would put WhatsApp on par with video-conferencing majors Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) and Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google Meet.
  • Video calling gained immense prominence during the pandemic following a shift in remote working. However, it is unclear if Facebook intends to compete with the two players.
  • WhatsApp also benefitted from the higher informal calls during the pandemic. Reportedly, it recorded 1.4 billion voice and video calls on last New Year’s Eve.
  • It is worth noting that ARK Investment Management bought 255,621 shares of Zoom Media on Tuesday and 89,672 shares on Wednesday for its flagship ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK).
  • Price action: FB shares are up 2.13% at $260.84, and ZM shares are up 0.68% at $343.89 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Reuters WhatsAppNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga

