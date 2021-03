Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

Thursday morning, 61 companies reached new 52-week lows.

Areas of Significance:

The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE).

(NYSE:NEE). Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

(NASDAQ:SONN) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) was the biggest loser, with shares trading down 25.74% to reach its 52-week low.

These stocks set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Thursday:

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) shares made a new 52-week low of $71.29 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.46% for the day.

(NASDAQ:VTRS) stock drifted down 3.06% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $13.36.

(NYSE:ROL) stock hit $32.10 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.8%.

(NASDAQ:ABCL) shares moved down 12.2% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $29.57, drifting down 12.2%.

(NASDAQ:FROG) shares hit a yearly low of $46.40. The stock was down 5.78% on the session.

(NASDAQ:VRM) stock drifted down 25.74% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $31.70.

(NASDAQ:BLI) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $53.59 and moving down 7.78%.

(NYSE:PRG) stock drifted down 0.49% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $46.02.

(NASDAQ:ADV) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $8.86. Shares traded down 3.37%.

(NYSE:TEO) stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.40. The stock was down 1.63% on the session.

(NYSE:HYLN) stock hit $13.51 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 9.19%.

(NYSE:ADCT) shares set a new 52-week low of $24.21. The stock traded down 3.87%.

(NASDAQ:QURE) stock hit $33.59 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.56%.

(NYSE:HKIB) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.26 on Thursday, moving down 15.5%.

(NASDAQ:EPZM) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $9.09 and moving down 1.3%.

(NYSE:RTP) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $10.42. Shares traded down 1.87%.

(NASDAQ:KPTI) shares fell to $11.85 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.76%.

(NYSE:DGNR) shares set a new 52-week low of $10.06. The stock traded down 3.26%.

(NYSE:IH) stock drifted down 12.23% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $15.21.

(NASDAQ:AGC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.18 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.76%.

(NASDAQ:ICPT) shares fell to $19.90 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.56%.

(NASDAQ:CFII) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.16 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 4.23%.

(NASDAQ:TLMD) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.60 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 9.08%.

(NASDAQ:FRLN) shares set a new 52-week low of $13.67. The stock traded up 2.76%.

(NYSE:FMAC) shares fell to $9.84 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.71%.

(NASDAQ:AFIB) stock hit a new 52-week low of $18.31. The stock was down 5.05% on the session.

(NYSE:SPNV) shares made a new 52-week low of $10.05 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.98% for the day.

(NYSE:ONE) shares moved down 3.67% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.99, drifting down 3.67%.

(NASDAQ:QELL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.09 on Thursday morning, moving down 5.49%.

(NASDAQ:FCAC) shares fell to $9.88 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.02%.

(NASDAQ:OTRK) stock drifted down 7.8% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $23.26.

(NASDAQ:ATNX) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $4.37 and moving down 8.2%.

(NASDAQ:HYMC) stock hit a yearly low of $6.60. The stock was down 4.6% for the day.

(NYSE:XPOA) stock hit $9.97 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.18%.

(NASDAQ:LLNW) shares were down 3.15% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.04.

(NASDAQ:ONCR) shares were down 6.86% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $13.57.

(NASDAQ:DGNS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.50. The stock was down 1.62% on the session.

(NASDAQ:APTO) shares hit a yearly low of $3.73. The stock was down 4.82% on the session.

(NYSE:SQZ) stock hit $13.11 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.08%.

(NASDAQ:QH) stock set a new 52-week low of $6.13 on Thursday, moving down 4.99%.

(NYSE:FGNA) shares were down 1.28% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.80.

(NASDAQ:SRSA) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $9.95 and moving down 1.76%.

(NASDAQ:GLTO) shares set a new yearly low of $9.60 this morning. The stock was down 3.75% on the session.

(NASDAQ:COGT) stock set a new 52-week low of $7.44 on Thursday, moving down 6.51%.

(AMEX:GAU) stock drifted down 4.55% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.04.

(NASDAQ:VYGR) shares hit a yearly low of $5.37. The stock was down 2.35% on the session.

(NASDAQ:RACA) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.91 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 18.15%.

(NASDAQ:ASMB) shares were down 6.35% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.56.

(AMEX:ITRG) stock hit $2.91 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.31%.

(NASDAQ:TARA) shares set a new 52-week low of $14.15. The stock traded down 10.28%.

(NASDAQ:KRMD) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.57 on Thursday morning, moving down 2.93%.

(NASDAQ:TMPM) shares moved down 1.68% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.93, drifting down 1.68%.

(NASDAQ:BCLI) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.25. The stock traded down 9.62%.

(NYSE:GTT) stock hit a yearly low of $1.64. The stock was down 10.06% for the day.

(NASDAQ:NRBO) stock drifted down 7.73% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.05.

(NASDAQ:QLGN) shares were down 8.75% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.85.

(NASDAQ:VMAR) shares made a new 52-week low of $9.37 on Thursday. The stock was down 6.65% for the day.

(NASDAQ:OCG) shares made a new 52-week low of $3.52 on Thursday. The stock was down 8.79% for the day.

(NASDAQ:ALAC) shares fell to $9.72 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.77%.

(NYSE:JT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $2.24. Shares traded down 8.53%.

(NYSE:JT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $2.24. Shares traded down 8.53%. Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) shares were down 11.01% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.00.

Should these stocks see further movement, Benzinga will be the first to update traders. Stay tuned.