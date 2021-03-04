Mattel Debuts Eleanor Roosevelt Doll In Barbie Inspiring Women Series

Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) has unveiled an Eleanor Roosevelt doll as the 11th entry in its Barbie Inspiring Women series.

What Happened: Mattel introduced the Barbie Inspiring Women series as a tribute to historic figures who broke down gender barriers and created social, political and cultural opportunities for women. The series previously honored Susan B. Anthony, Florence Nightingale, Amelia Earhart, Rosa Parks and Frida Kahlo.

Roosevelt was the longest-serving first lady in U.S. history, with a White House residency between 1933 and 1945.

She redefined the role of the first lady with indefatigable advocacy for civil rights, women’s rights and the needs of the economically disenfranchised. Roosevelt broke with White House tradition by hosting her own press conferences and authoring a newspaper column. During World War II she visited American troops in Europe and the South Pacific and championed the efforts of the Tuskegee Airmen to become the first Black combat pilots.

In her post-White House years, she served as chairwoman of the United Nations Commission on Human Rights and coordinated the creation of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

In creating the doll, Mattel used its Curvy Collector body type with Roosevelt wearing a dress, stockings, hat and a double-strand pearl necklace she favored in public appearances.

Why It Matters: The new doll was released in conjunction with March’s Women’s History Month celebrations, and Mattel is marketing the doll as an inspirational vehicle for tomorrow’s leaders.

“As the number-one global toy property, we believe in the importance of highlighting past and modern-day role models, like Eleanor Roosevelt, to inspire the next generation of changemakers to dream bigger than ever,” said Lisa McKnight, senior vice president and global head of Barbie and Dolls at Mattel, in an interview with People magazine.

(Photo courtesy of Mattel Inc.)