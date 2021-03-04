 Skip to main content

Lizhi Forges Partnership With Automotive Intelligence Company ECARX

Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 04, 2021 12:47pm   Comments
  • China’s online UGC audio community and interactive audio entertainment platform Lizhi Inc (NASDAQ: LIZI), forged a partnership with the automotive intelligence technology company, ECARX, to integrate its in-car audio product with ECARX’s intelligent connected platform.
  • Lizhi’s in-car audio product through ECARX’s intelligent connected platform is expected to be launched on multiple vehicle models equipped with ECARX’s intelligent cockpits.
  • Lizhi aims to boost ECARX users’ in-car audio experiences with personalized content offerings backed by an AI-empowered recommendation and distribution system while reaching a broader user base via ECARX’s platform.
  • Price action: LIZI shares are down 9.87% at $7.76 on the last check Thursday.
