Lizhi Forges Partnership With Automotive Intelligence Company ECARX
- China’s online UGC audio community and interactive audio entertainment platform Lizhi Inc (NASDAQ: LIZI), forged a partnership with the automotive intelligence technology company, ECARX, to integrate its in-car audio product with ECARX’s intelligent connected platform.
- Lizhi’s in-car audio product through ECARX’s intelligent connected platform is expected to be launched on multiple vehicle models equipped with ECARX’s intelligent cockpits.
- Lizhi aims to boost ECARX users’ in-car audio experiences with personalized content offerings backed by an AI-empowered recommendation and distribution system while reaching a broader user base via ECARX’s platform.
- Price action: LIZI shares are down 9.87% at $7.76 on the last check Thursday.
