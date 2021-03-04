Thinking About Buying Stock In Disney, Ford, GM Or AMD?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Here’s the latest news and updates for Disney, Ford, GM and AMD.

Disney

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) will close no fewer than 20% or 60 of the existing 300 Disney Store retail locations, according to a CNBC report.

The move signals a shift to e-commerce for the mass media company, which has made a name for itself in the TV and film streaming business with the success of Disney+ amid the pandemic. It’s not yet been reported which Disney Store locations will be shuttered.

Ford

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) reported February sales of 163,520 vehicles, a decrease from their 190,225 in sales seen in February 2020.

Many automakers faced cuts in production in February because of extreme winter weather and an ongoing shortage of semiconductor chips.

GM

Fellow Detroit-based automaker General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) has extended production cuts at three North American plants and added a fourth to the list of factories hit by the global semiconductor chip crisis, Reuters reports.

It’s worth noting the reported cut did not change GM’s February forecast of a $2 billion loss in 2021. GM said it expected chip supplies to normalize by the second half of the year with no incremental losses anticipated.

AMD

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) officially launched its Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card in a bid to capitalize on the strong demand from the gaming market.

According to the press release, “Modern games are more demanding than ever, requiring increasing levels of computing horsepower to deliver the breathtaking, immersive experiences gamers expect,” said Scott Herkelman, corporate vice president and general manager, Graphics Business Unit at AMD.