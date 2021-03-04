33 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: AESE) shares rose 56.8% to $3.92 in pre-market trading. In January, Allied Esports Entertainment announced the sale of World Poker Tour to Element Partners for a total of $78.25 million.
- Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG) rose 34.6% to $7.01 in pre-market trading after jumping around 30% on Wednesday.
- Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ: LPCN) rose 23.1% to $1.76 in pre-market trading after dropping around 8% on Wednesday. Lipocine announced presentations on TLANDO™ at the ENDO 2021 Conference.
- BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) shares rose 13.1% to $3.28 in pre-market trading. BioLineRx, last week, posted a FY20 loss of $0.21 per share.
- BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ: BLU) rose 11% to $4.64 in pre-market trading after gaining over 7% on Wednesday. The company, last week, reported a decline in FY20 sales.
- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) rose 10.4% to $7.95 in pre-market trading after dropping more than 10% on Wednesday.
- Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCN) rose 9.4% to $4.50 in pre-market trading. Cyclerion, last week, reported a FY 2020 net loss of $77.8 million.
- Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: EARS) rose 8% to $3.26 in pre-market trading after declining around 8% on Wednesday.
- Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMPE) rose 7.7% to $1.54 in pre-market trading after the company reported a narrower FY20 loss.
- Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTO) rose 7.7% to $1.26 in pre-market trading.
- Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT) rose 5.5% to $18.70 in pre-market trading. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers is attracting heightened discussion on r/WallStreetBets, the forum that came to light with the short squeeze in GameStop stock earlier in the year. The real estate investment trust which operates factory outlet centers had a comments volume of 600 on WallStreetBets as of press time, as per SwaggyStocks data, and was the top-trending stock in the community in the near-term.
- Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMNI) shares rose 4.7% to $9.11 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales and issued strong Q1 and FY21 sales guidance.
Losers
- Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: GEN) fell 17.4% to $0.4147 in pre-market trading. Genesis Healthcare shares tumbled 38% on Wednesday after the company announced it will voluntarily delist its Class A common stock from the NYSE and deregister its common stock under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Welltower is also cutting most ties with beleaguered Genesis HealthCare and plans to terminate leases with Genesis for 51 of its properties and provide an $86 million lease termination fee upon their successful transition.
- Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ: CIDM) fell 17% to $0.98 in pre-market trading after dropping over 10% on Wednesday. Cinedigm said 11 of the company’s streaming services are now available on TLC CHANNEL.
- Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) shares fell 14.8% to $1.85 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed a $250 million mixed securities shelf offering.
- KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ: KMPH) shares fell 14% to $11.58 in pre-market trading. KemPham shares jumped over 42% on Wednesday after the company announced that the FDA approved its AZSTARYS as a treatment for ADHD.
- Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRM) fell 13.4% to $38.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat Q4 earnings and issued weak Q1 2021 EPS guidance.
- Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOTS) fell 13.2% to $1.12 in pre-market trading after tumbling over 10% on Wednesday. The company is expected to release Q4 results on March 16.
- Yext, Inc.. (NYSE: YEXT) fell 13% to $14.40 in pre-market trading after the company issued weak sales guidance for Q1 and FY22.
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRX) fell 12.4% to $1.41 in pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed public offering of common stock.
- Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) fell 12.3% to $1.35 in pre-market trading. Borqs Technologies, last week, completed $20 million private placement to support growth.
- Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFMS) fell 11.1% to $0.9696 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat Q4 sales and issued weak Q1 sales forecast.
- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) fell 11% to $1.46 in pre-market trading. Phunware recently reported that it closed 5-year contract expansion deal for its multiscreen-as-a-service platform software at dignity health in Prescott, Arizona.
- Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRT) fell 10.7% to $0.9998 in pre-market trading after gaining around 5% on Wednesday.
- Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) fell 10.5% to $215.99 in pre-market trading. Okta reported upbeat Q4 results, but issued weak earnings guidance. The company also reported a deal to buy Auth0 for $6.5 billion in stock.
- Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ: BWEN) fell 10.4% to $6.11 in pre-market trading. Broadwind, last week, reported a Q4 loss.
- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) fell 9.9% to $7.70 in pre-market trading after declining 10% on Wednesday. The company said Praxis Genomics, LLC received DEX Z-codes from Palmetto MolDX for their whole genome analysis LDT on Saphyr.
- Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ: KBNT) fell 9.9% to $7.10 in pre-market trading after gaining over 5% on Wednesday.
- Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SENS) fell 9.6% to $2.88 in pre-market trading.
- American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC) shares fell 8.8% to $4.15 in pre-market trading following a 10% decline on Wednesday.
- Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) fell 8.1% to $4.19 in pre-market trading. Aqua Metals recently announced two new appointments to Board of Directors.
- Neovasc Inc.. (NASDAQ: NVCN) fell 7.8% to $1.18 in pre-market trading after dropping more than 10% on Wednesday.
- Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL) fell 4.8% to $43.40 in pre-market trading. Marvell Technology reported in-line earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales exceeded estimates.
