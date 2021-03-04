 Skip to main content

65 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 04, 2021 5:04am   Comments
Gainers

  • Cohen & Company Inc. (NASDAQ: COHN) shares climbed 133.6% to close at $41.00 on Wednesday after the company reported a strong rise in Q4 earnings and sales.
  • KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ: KMPH) climbed 42.8% to close at $13.47 after the company announced that FDA has approved the new drug application for Azstarys, formerly referred to as KP415, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder in patients age six years and older. It contains serdexmethylphenidate, KemPharm's prodrug of d-methylphenidate.
  • Veritiv Corporation (NYSE: VRTV) jumped 41% to close at $35.53 after the company reported an increase in Q4 earnings and announced a $50 million buyback plan.
  • 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOW) rose 37.4% to close at $13.95 after the company announced plans to sell additional stock and concert to a fully public company.
  • Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OVID) shares jumped 36.5% to close at $4.04. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co has agreed to secure global rights from Ovid for soticlestat (TAK-935/OV935) for the treatment of developmental and epileptic encephalopathies, including Dravet syndrome (DS) and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS).
  • Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG) gained 29.9% to close at $5.21 after jumping over 20% on Tuesday.
  • MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: YGMZ) jumped 25.2% to close at $10.64 after the company announced it entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with Huawei Logistics.
  • The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIK) gained 22.2% to close at $22.02 as the company agreed to be acquired by Apollo Global Management for $3.3 billion.
  • Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE: NTP) jumped 21.4% to close at $11.50. Nam Tai Property issued an update on litigation filed by IsZo Capital.
  • Birks Group Inc. (NYSE: BGI) surged 20.2% to close at $2.86.
  • SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) gained 20.2% to close at $8.17. SOS recently issued a press release responding to "misleading 'short and distort' allegations."
  • Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) surged 18.2% to close at $31.05.
  • Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE: TRXC) jumped 15.8% to close at $4.54 as the company reported the FDA clearance for senhance surgical system.
  • Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDEV) gained 15.4% to close at $4.64 ahead of today’s OPEC+ meeting regarding supply cuts.
  • Micro Focus International plc (NYSE: MFGP) rose 14.2% to close at $6.92 after the company announced plans to collaborate with Amazon.com Inc's cloud computing division.
  • MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE: MX) gained 14.1% to close at $21.48.
  • Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE: LEE) gained 13.3% to close at $2.81.
  • Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ: AXAS) shares surged 13.3% to close at $4.27.
  • SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) gained 13% to close at $15.61.
  • Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) surged 12.4% to close at $87.15 after the company reported Q4 results and disclosed a $150 million buyback plan.
  • Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) gained 12.1% to close at $30.83 after Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock from Sell to Buy and raised its price target from $19 to $32 per share.
  • Horizon Acquisition Corporation II (NASDAQ: HZON) gained 12% to close at $11.33. Sportradar is reportedly in discussions to go public through a deal with Horizon Acquisition Corp. II.
  • Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV) rose 11.8% to close at $88.01. Hovnanian Enterprises, on Tuesday, reported Q1 2021 earnings results.
  • Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SINO) gained 9.8% to close at $5.93. Sino-Global Shipping, on Monday, said it will now accept Bitcoin as a form of payment.
  • Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ: CUEN) shares jumped 9.1% to close at $3.47.
  • Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBX) climbed 9% to close at $8.58 after Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and a $22 price target.
  • Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) shares gained 9% to close at $10.46 after Bharat Biotech, the company's COVID-19 vaccine development partner in India, announced Phase 3 results of coronavirus vaccine dubbed as Covaxin (BBV152).
  • Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) rose 8.2% to close at $61.76 after the company reported average daily rideshare rides in February were up 4% month over month.
  • The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) rose 7.1% to close at $47.48 following an increase in Bitcoin prices.
  • AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ANTE) rose 6.8% to close at $4.06 after dropping 10% on Tuesday.
  • Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) rose 6.5% to close at $22.73 amid rise in Bitcoin prices.
  • Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) rose 5% to close at $36.62 amid higher Bitcoin prices.

 

Losers

  • Rocket Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKT) dropped 32.7% to close at $28.01 on Wednesday after RBC Capital downgraded the stock from Outperform to Sector Perform and announced a price target of $30 per share.
  • Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) shares tumbled 27.6% to close at $41.78 on Wednesday. Vir Biotechnology and GlaxoSmithKline have provided an update on the VIR-7831 (GSK4182136) arm of NIH-sponsored ACTIV Program Phase 3 trial in hospitalized adults with COVID-19.
  • MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ: MICT) fell 22% to close at $2.31 after the company priced its 19.29 million share common stock and warrants offering.
  • Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ: INTZ) dropped 21.1% to close at $18.57. Intrusion, last week, reported better-than-expected Q4 sales.
  • Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TIRX) dipped 20.8% to close at $75.01.
  • fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) fell 18.5% to close at $34.14 after the company reported full-year fiscal earnings and updated investors on its plans to launch sports betting.
  • Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ: SND) dropped 18.3% to close at $2.99 after reporting Q4 results.
  • Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SANA) tumbled 18% to close at $24.48. Sana Biotechnology, last month, priced its IPO at $25 per share.
  • 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE: XXII) fell 17.9% to close at $2.47. 22nd Century Group reported exclusive deal with CannaMetrix to accelerate commercialization of new hemp/cannabis plant lines, intellectual property.
  • Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE: BQ) dipped 17.5% to close at $5.96 following Q3 results.
  • Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: HIHO) fell 17.4% to close at $3.71.
  • Roth CH Acquisition I Co. (NASDAQ: ROCH) dipped 17.2% to close at $21.52. Roth CH Acquisition III Co. announced pricing of $100 million Initial Public Offering.
  • Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS) fell 17% to close at $26.80 after the company reported a $200 million common stock offering.
  • Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEG) fell 16.8% to close at $3.26 after surging over 13% on Tuesday. Great Elm Group, reported that Focus Respiratory, LLC, a subsidiary of Great Elm Healthcare, LLC, acquired Advanced Medical DME, LLC and PM Sleep Lab, LLC.
  • Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: IMH) shares dropped 16.2% to close at $2.90.
  • Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ: MILE) dropped 16.2% to close at $12.03.
  • HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) fell 16% to close at $9.50.
  • Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRL) shares declined 15.6% to close at $19.57 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
  • DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: DRTT) dipped 15.4% to close at $2.52. A 10%+ stakeholder of DIRTT Environmental recently acquired 223,620 shares at an average price of $2.45 per share.
  • Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHDX) fell 15.4% to close at $15.45.
  • CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) dropped 15.1% to close at $3.20.
  • NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) fell 15% to close at $5.65. Nanoviricides shares jumped over 57% on Tuesday after the company reported on the "strong pan-coronavirus effectiveness" of its two COVID-19 clinical drug candidates for which the Company is preparing a pre-IND application.
  • ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) shares fell 14.8% to close at $47.79. ZoomInfo, last week, reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued strong Q1 sales guidance.
  • PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ: PUBM) declined 14.7% to close at $57.86.
  • Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRTS) dipped 14.6% to close at $4.21. Sensus Healthcare, last week, reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR) fell 13% to close at $242.99 after the company announced it launched a follow-on offering of $700 million of ordinary shares.
  • Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY) fell 12.5% to close at $208.61. Etsy, last week, reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued Q1 sales guidance above estimates.
  • GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GSX) shares fell 11.6% to close at $87.01.
  • Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCS) fell 11.5% to close at $6.41. Communications Systems jumped over 35% on Tuesday after the company reported an agreement to merge with Pineapple Energy, LLC.
  • PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: PLXP) fell 11.1% to close at $8.13 after the company reported a proposed public offering of common stock.
  • voxeljet AG (NASDAQ: VJET) fell 9.7% to close at $14.69.
  • B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS) fell 7.2% to close at $28.21 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results.
  • Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARNA) fell 4.6% to close at $73.26 after the company reported topline results from its Phase 2b CAPTIVE trial showed it did not meet its primary endpoint.

