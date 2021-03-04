Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday
- The Challenger job-cut report for February is scheduled for release at 7:30 a.m. ET.
- Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect jobless claims rising 30,000 to 760,000 for the February 27 week.
- Data on nonfarm productivity and unit labour costs for the fourth quarter will be released at 8:30 a.m. Unit labour costs are expected to rise 6.7%, while productivity might drop 4.7% in the fourth quarter.
- Data on factory orders for January will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
