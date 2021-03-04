 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

FuboTV Shares Pop On Caesars Partnership, Access To Additional States For Sports Betting
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 04, 2021 2:32am   Comments
Share:
FuboTV Shares Pop On Caesars Partnership, Access To Additional States For Sports Betting

Sports first streaming company fuboTV shared more news on its sports betting aspirations with a new partnership announced after market close Wednesday.

What Happened: On Tuesday, fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) reported fourth-quarter earnings and highlighted its plans to launch sports betting by the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.

The company plans on launching free-to-play games first in the third quarter and then sports betting in the fourth quarter.

FuboTV gained first market access for its fubo Sportsbook in Iowa through a deal with Casino Queen. fuboTV also signed deals with Major League Baseball and the National Basketball Association to become authorized gaming operators for each league.

On Wednesday, fuboTV announced it signed an agreement with Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: CZR) for additional state access.

The deal with Caesars includes access for the fubo Sportsbook in Indiana and New Jersey.

"Today's market access licenses for Indiana and New Jersey will help us reach even more consumers at launch," fuboTV CEO David Gandler said. 

Why It’s Important: fuboTV has had aspirations to leverage its subscriber base and sport fan customers into a sports betting platform. On Wednesday morning, a rivalry may have started with DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) and Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISH) announcing a partnership.

Dish Network customers will be able to access the DraftKings app to view betting odds and daily fantasy contests on their television. They will be prompted on the app to finalize bets made on the television screen.

No date was given by DraftKings on when the platform will launch.

FuboTV now has access to three states with legalized sports betting and will launch a new sport-betting app. It could be interesting to see if users will be able to place bets directly on the fuboTV streaming app.

Price Action: Shares of fuboTV were up 5% to $35.83 in after-hours trading on Wednesday. Caesars Entertainment shares were up 3% to $95.56.

Disclosure: The author has a long position in the shares of FUBO.

Photo courtesy: fuboTV

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FUBO)

Netflix Introduces New TikTok-like Mobile App Called Fast Laughs
10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
52 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
DraftKings And Dish Network Partner On Sports Betting, TV Integration
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
35 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: online sports betting sports bettingNews Sports After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com