7 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 03, 2021 5:42pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Rimini Street (NASDAQ: RMNI) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results and issued Q1 and FY21 sales guidance above estimates.

Losers

  • Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results and issued Q1 and FY22 sales guidance below estimates.
  • Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) shares are trading lower after the company issued Q1 and FY22 EPS guidance below estimates. The company also reported a deal to buy Auth0 for roughly $6.5 billion in stock.
  • Marvell Technology (NASDAQ: MRVL) shares are trading lower after the company reported inline Q4 EPS results and issued Q1 2022 guidance.
  • Vroom (NASDAQ: VRM) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results and issued Q1 2021 EPS guidance below estimates.
  • Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SLRX) shares are trading lower after the company announced a proposed public offering of common stock. No size was disclosed.
  • Yext (NYSE: YEXT) shares are trading lower after the company issued Q1 and FY22 sales guidance below estimates.

