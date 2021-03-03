7 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Rimini Street (NASDAQ: RMNI) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results and issued Q1 and FY21 sales guidance above estimates.
Losers
- Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results and issued Q1 and FY22 sales guidance below estimates.
- Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) shares are trading lower after the company issued Q1 and FY22 EPS guidance below estimates. The company also reported a deal to buy Auth0 for roughly $6.5 billion in stock.
- Marvell Technology (NASDAQ: MRVL) shares are trading lower after the company reported inline Q4 EPS results and issued Q1 2022 guidance.
- Vroom (NASDAQ: VRM) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results and issued Q1 2021 EPS guidance below estimates.
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SLRX) shares are trading lower after the company announced a proposed public offering of common stock. No size was disclosed.
- Yext (NYSE: YEXT) shares are trading lower after the company issued Q1 and FY22 sales guidance below estimates.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: News Penny Stocks Small Cap After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas