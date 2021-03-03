 Skip to main content

What's Moving The Market Wednesday? After The Close Update

michaelhorton@benzinga.com , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2021 4:49pm   Comments
Indices Around The Globe

  • S&P 500 Futures neared 3,815 at U.S. market close.
  • UK's FTSE 100 closed up 0.38% at 6,613
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 up 0.60% to near 29,484

Bonds

  • 10-year treasury yield at 1.48%

Commodities

  • Crude oil up 2.42% to near $64/barrel
  • Gold down 1.08% to near $1,715/oz
  • Silver down 2.14% to near $26.14/oz

Crypto

  • Bitcoin up 5.86% over the last 24 hours to near $50,507

Top News

  • Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) reported worse-than-expected Q4 earnings.
  • Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK) reported better-than-expected Q4 earnings.
  • Texas Education Agency said masks are still required in Texas public schools unless the local school boards decide to make them optional.
  • Disney (NYSE: DIS) said the company will close 20% of its 300 stores and shift focus towards e-commerce.

Preview for Thursday, March 4

  • OPEC Meeting - 8:00 a.m. EST
  • Initial Jobless Claims data - 8:30 a.m. EST

