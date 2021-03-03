What's Moving The Market Wednesday? After The Close Update
Indices Around The Globe
- S&P 500 Futures neared 3,815 at U.S. market close.
- UK's FTSE 100 closed up 0.38% at 6,613
- Japan's Nikkei 225 up 0.60% to near 29,484
Bonds
- 10-year treasury yield at 1.48%
Commodities
- Crude oil up 2.42% to near $64/barrel
- Gold down 1.08% to near $1,715/oz
- Silver down 2.14% to near $26.14/oz
Crypto
- Bitcoin up 5.86% over the last 24 hours to near $50,507
Top News
- Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) reported worse-than-expected Q4 earnings.
- Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK) reported better-than-expected Q4 earnings.
- Texas Education Agency said masks are still required in Texas public schools unless the local school boards decide to make them optional.
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) said the company will close 20% of its 300 stores and shift focus towards e-commerce.
Preview for Thursday, March 4
- OPEC Meeting - 8:00 a.m. EST
- Initial Jobless Claims data - 8:30 a.m. EST
