 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Autohome Seeks Hong Kong Listing At HK$251.8 Per Share

Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2021 2:21pm   Comments
Share:
  • China’s online destination for automobile consumers, Autohome Inc (NYSE: ATHM), announced its Hong Kong public offering, which is a part of the global offering of 30.2 million shares. It aims to list shares on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under the stock code “2518”.
  • The offering initially comprises 3 million shares under the Hong Kong public offering and 27.2 million shares (including 10 million sale shares) for the international offering representing 10% and 90% of the total share offering.
  • The Hong Kong offering could be priced at a maximum of up to HK$251.8 per share. No such limitation has been set for the international offering price, which is estimated to be priced by March 9. 
  • The total number of shares available under the Hong Kong offering could be adjusted to up to a maximum of 15.1 million offer shares, representing 50% of the offer shares initially available under the offering.
  • Additionally, the company intends to grant the underwriters an over-allotment option to issue additional shares up to 4.5 million in the international offering, representing 15% of the total offer shares initially available under the offering.
  • The offering proceeds will be utilized to invest in technology and product development, nurture new businesses, boost the domestic and overseas presence, develop an automotive ecosystem, and general corporate purposes.
  • Price action: ATHM shares are trading lower by 5.17% at $111.90 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ATHM)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 3, 2021
Autohome Reports Upbeat Q4 Earnings, Issues Optimistic Guidance
Autohome: Q4 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For February 2, 2021
98 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
66 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Hong KongNews Offerings IPOs Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com