 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Genesis HealthCare Shares Are Trading Lower After Debt Restructuring Deal, Voluntary Delisting From NYSE

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2021 12:52pm   Comments
Share:
  • Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELLis cutting most ties with beleaguered Genesis HealthCare Inc (NYSE: GEN) and plans to terminate leases with Genesis for 51 of its properties and provide an $86 million lease termination fee upon their successful transition. 
  • Additionally, Genesis will conditionally receive approximately $170 million in additional debt reductions from Welltower.
  • Hence, Genesis expects to reduce its debt outstanding to Welltower by approximately $256 million and extend the maturity to January 1, 2024.
  • Welltower will also receive equity in Genesis, increasing its stake in Genesis from approximately 6% to about 15%.
  • It has also secured a $50 million debt investment from ReGen Healthcare that would convert into equity representing a 25% stake in the company.
  • ReGen Healthcare also has the option to make an additional debt investment of $25 million exercisable no later than March 31 and to be funded by April 15.
  • As part of the agreement, two Genesis Board Members, John F. DePodesta and Terry Rappuhn have relinquished their current positions. ReGen Healthcare has appointed David Harrington and John Randazzo, effective immediately.
  • Also, Mr. Harrington has been appointed Chairman of the Board.
  • Concurrently, Genesis intends to voluntarily delist from the New York Stock Exchange by March 25.
  • Following the deregistration, the company anticipates that its Common Stock will be quoted on the OTC Pink Open Market.
  • The company expects to file its 2020 Form 10-K by March 16, but it will not distribute a Q4 2020 earnings release or host a conference call.
  • Price Action: GEN shares dropped 35.9% at $0.52, and WELL stock is up 0.48% at $68.95 in market trading hours on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GEN + WELL)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Why Genesis Healthcare Is Trading Lower Today
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For February 9, 2021
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 25, 2021
36 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Penny Stocks Health Care Financing Offerings Contracts General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com