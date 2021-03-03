 Skip to main content

Insider Buys Matador Resources Stock

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2021 11:23am   Comments
Matador Resources Inc (NYSE:MTDR) was trading 9.8% higher from the previous closing price. A Form 4 filing filed with the SEC on Wednesday, March 3 showed that Ehrman Monika U bought 450 shares at an average price of $22.01. The transaction moved the executive's stake in Matador Resources Inc. to 23,130 shares.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

When an insider buys stock after an important sell off, that can indicate the insider's faith in the success of the organization. Henceforth, if the stock is bought at new highs, it might be because the insider feels that the stock is not overvalued. Insiders who sell stock at new lows could be anticipating some capitulation moment. If the insider sells at new highs, it could point to the intention to "take some profit" and "lock in a gain."

Transaction Codes To Focus On

Wall Street tends to focus on insider transactions which take place in the open market, viewed inside a Form 4 filing via codes P for purchase and S for sale. If the transaction was an open-market transaction, that means that the insider made a conscious decision for the company's stock moving forward.

