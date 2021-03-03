Pure Storage Partners With Equinix To Deliver Physical Infrastructure At Cloud Speed
- Storage delivery provider Pure Storage Inc (NYSE: PSTG) and digital infrastructure company Equinix Inc (NASDAQ: EQIX) collaborated to offer Pure Storage on Equinix Metal, a Bare Metal as a Service storage offering for the delivery of an integrated, connected platform for an organization's cloud journey.
- It has become increasingly important as enterprises increasingly migrate from their own data centers to reduce complexity, staff burden and increase their IT environments' speed and efficiency.
- Pure Storage on Equinix Metal offers an ideal environment for physical, dedicated, single-tenant servers and high-performance storage provisioning to customers with the ease and speed of the cloud. These can reduce upfront CAPEX investment for hardware and operational costs, enable higher flexibility, scalability, as service delivery of IT infrastructure, empowering organizations to pay based on usage.
- The arrangement will ensure cloud ownership by enterprises based on the nature of business.
- Equinix Metal is an automatic, interconnected, and secure bare-metal service with a developer and API-first mindset for digital businesses to access Platform Equinix's value via its collection of DevOps and open-source integrations. The new managed appliance as a service capability on Equinix Metal will support Pure Storage, the first storage service announced on Equinix Metal.
- Price action: EQIX stock was down 3.03% at $620.56 on the last check Wednesday.
