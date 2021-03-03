Liquid Media Shares Are Trading Higher On Distribution Agreement With Atari
- Business solutions company Liquid Media Group Ltd (NASDAQ: YVR) inked a distribution agreement with interactive entertainment producer Atari.
- The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- Liquid's video-on-demand distribution platform SlipStream will be downloadable on the all-new Atari VCS™ PC/console hybrid under the arrangement.
- The systems are available for preorder at GameStop.com and AtariVCS.com.
- The arrangement is expected to enable forward transformative innovation, a recalibrated business strategy, and broader exposure for Liquid's Slipstream service, known as the Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) for outdoor adventure films, and its Reelhouse video community as per Liquid CEO Ronald W. Thomson.
- Price action: YVR shares are trading higher by 5.9% at $1.88 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: News Penny Stocks Contracts Tech Media