 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Liquid Media Shares Are Trading Higher On Distribution Agreement With Atari
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2021 11:04am   Comments
Share:
  • Business solutions company Liquid Media Group Ltd (NASDAQ: YVRinked a distribution agreement with interactive entertainment producer Atari.
  • The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • Liquid's video-on-demand distribution platform SlipStream will be downloadable on the all-new Atari VCS™ PC/console hybrid under the arrangement.
  • The systems are available for preorder at GameStop.com and AtariVCS.com.
  • The arrangement is expected to enable forward transformative innovation, a recalibrated business strategy, and broader exposure for Liquid's Slipstream service, known as the Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) for outdoor adventure films, and its Reelhouse video community as per Liquid CEO Ronald W. Thomson.
  • Price action: YVR shares are trading higher by 5.9% at $1.88 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (YVR)

Why Retro And Mid-Core Gaming Is Liquid Media's Sweet Spot
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Penny Stocks Contracts Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com