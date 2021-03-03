 Skip to main content

Stratasys Shares Are Trading Lower After $200M Secondary Share Sale
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2021 11:00am   Comments
  • 3D printers and 3D production systems manufacturer Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ: SSYSpriced 6.9 million shares at $29 per share to raise $200 million in a secondary share sale.
  • The offer price signifies a 10% discount to the Tuesday closing price of $32.28.
  • The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase additional shares up to 1 million.
  • J.P. Morgan and Stifel are the lead book-running managers for the offering. Morgan Stanley is the book-running manager for the offering.
  • The company generated $23.7 million of operating cash flow in the fourth quarter of FY20, leading to $299.1 million net cash with no debt.
  • The stock has gained over 99% in the last three months.
  • Price action: SSYS is trading down by 11.3% at $28.61 on the last check Wednesday.

