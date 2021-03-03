61 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE: RKT) shares jumped 71.2% to close at $41.60 on Tuesday on continued strength after the company last week reported strong Q4 earnings and declared a special dividend. Rocket Companies climbed over 11% on Monday after The Wall Street Journal published a story suggesting Rocket’s mortgage business is still booming.
- NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) shares climbed 57.6% to close at $6.65 on Tuesday. NanoViricides reported on the strong pan-coronavirus effectiveness of its two COVID-19 clinical drug candidates for which the company is preparing a pre-IND application.
- Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCS) jumped 35.3% to close at $7.24 after the company reported an agreement to merge with Pineapple Energy, LLC.
- Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV) shares climbed 33.2% to close at $78.72 after reporting Q1 results.
- Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) gained 27.4% to close at $19.95 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBIO) jumped 26% to close at $4.89.
- Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB) shares gained 25.8% to close at $10.72.
- Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) shares rose 20.8% to close at $9.86. Cango reported up to $50 million buyback,
- Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG) jumped 20.8% to close at $4.01.
- DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: DRTT) gained 20.7% to close at $2.98 after a 10%+ stakeholder acquired 223,620 shares at an average price of $2.45 per share.
- The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLB) jumped 19.9% to close at $7.18.
- Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: VISL) gained 19.9% to close at $3.98 after the company announced it was awarded a $4 million US Department of Defense order for handheld intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance receiver devices and accessories.
- UWM Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UWMC) shares jumped 19.7% to close at $9.13.
- Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE: UUUU) shares rose 19.3% to close at $6.19 after the company and Neo Performance Materials late Monday announced a new rare earth production initiative in the US and Europe.
- Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) gained 19% to close at $25.69 after the company raised FY21 sales guidance.
- Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXI) climbed 18.9% to close at $6.16.
- Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TIRX) shares gained 18.7% to close at $94.77.
- CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHFS) shares rose 18% to close at $8.97 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE: RRD) shares surged 16.4% to close at $4.52.
- Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG) rose 16.4% to close at $24.24 after the company reported Q4 results.
- Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) shares surged 16.1% to close at $5.33.
- AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: AGE) jumped 15.6% to close at $2.52 as the company said it will proceed to negotiate deal for merger with LyGenesis.
- Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ: SND) gained 14.4% to close at $3.66. Smart Sand reported quarterly earnings after the closing bell on Tuesday.
- Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) surged 13.7% to close at $16.97 on continued strength after the company on Monday said it is targeting $1 billion in revenue by 2025.
- Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEG) shares gained 13.6% to close at $3.92. Great Elm Group, reported that Focus Respiratory, LLC, a subsidiary of Great Elm Healthcare, LLC, acquired Advanced Medical DME, LLC and PM Sleep Lab, LLC.
- STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSKN) gained 13% to close at $1.9550 after the company reported inducement grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).
- Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFMS) gained 12.3% to close at $1.19 after the company reported clearance in Australia for its iTotal® PS total knee replacement system.
- Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) rose 9.4% to close at $3.83 as the company entered into two vehicles sales framework contracts.
- Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) rose 7.7% to close at $9.91 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE: NLSN) rose 7.6% to close at $24.89 after the company, and Roku, announced a strategic alliance. Roku entered into an agreement to acquire Nielsen's Advanced Video Advertising business.
- Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE: INUV) shares gained 6.9% to close at $1.40 after the company announced it entered into a Google Services Agreement to utilize Google's WebSearch Service and AdSense For Search on approved websites.
- Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE: TRXC) surged 5.4% to close at $3.92. TransEnterix Europe S.a.r.I. Lugano was awarded U.S. patent 10,932,657 'Endoscope with wide angle lens and adjustable view.'
- Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) jumped 4.5% to close at $6.23 as the company reported the FDA acceptance of the MydCombi NDA.
Losers
- Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ: INSG) dropped 29.6% to close at $10.58 on Tuesday after the company reported Q4 earnings results. Stifel and Canaccord Genuity downgraded the stock to Hold.
- FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN) shares fell 24.7% to close at $38.07 on Tuesday. FibroGen and AstraZeneca announced FDA's Cardiovascular and Renal Drugs Advisory Committee will hold an advisory committee meeting to review the new drug application for roxadustat in the U.S. The companies have not received a confirmed AdCom meeting date from the FDA. The company also reported a wider-than-expected net loss for the fourth quarter.
- 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) fell 19.6% to close at $31.17 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 earnings.
- C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE: AI) fell 18.6% to close at $98.50 after the company reported downbeat Q3 sales and issued weak sales guidance.
- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ: ASLN) shares declined 17.9% to close at $4.31 after the company announced a $60 million offering of the company's ADS.
- AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPF) fell 16.8% to close at $134.82 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results.
- Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE: LMND) shares fell 16.6% to close at $110.45 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: MORF) dropped 16.3% to close at $71.06 after the company announced a $200 million common stock offering. The company yesterday reported positive Phase 1 data for its MORF-057, which is being evaluated for inflammatory bowel disease.
- Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) shares declined 16.1% to close at $3.34 after the company reported a wider Q4 loss.
- Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBP) dropped 16% to close at $3.30 after the company reported downbeat Q4 sales results.
- RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDHL) declined 15.5% to close at $7.80 after the company reported a $10 million bought deal offering of American Depositary Shares.
- CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMD) fell 15.5% to close at $7.62. CorMedix, on Monday, received a complete response letter from the FDA for its DefenCath Catheter Lock Solution.
- Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGS) dropped 15.1% to close at $24.78.
- NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ: NK) fell 14.8% to close at $28.36.
- Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) shares dropped 14.6% to close at $2.58 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- voxeljet AG (NASDAQ: VJET) fell 14.6% to close at $16.27.
- Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS) fell 14.6% to close at $16.19.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) dipped 14.3% to close at $205.99 following Q4 results.
- Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE: RAAS) shares fell 14.2% to close at $19.12.
- ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZKIN) fell 14% to close at $6.40.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) dropped 13.6% to close at $10.02. Inovio Pharmaceuticals reported fourth-quarter results. The company also said enrollment in the 400-member strong Phase 2 segment of a Phase 2/3 study is complete. Separately, the company reported mixed results for a pivotal REVEAL 1 Phase 3 study of VGX-3100 in treating high-grade precancerous cervical dysplasia caused by HPV-16 and/or HV-18.
- Switch, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWCH) fell 13.2% to close at $15.37 after the company reported downbeat Q4 sales.
- NIO Limited (NYSE: NIO) fell 13% to close at $43.29 after the company reported a wider-than-expected loss for its fourth quarter, but issued strong revenue guidance for the first quarter. The EV maker also announced a month-over-month drop in deliveries for February.
- XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) fell 11.3% to close at $31.50. XPeng confirmed media reports regarding new low-priced versions of its vehicle line-up, armed with lithium phosphate battery. Separately, the company reported a sharp month-over-month decline in deliveries.
- Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ: CCNC) fell 9.6% to close at $6.62 after the company reported a Letter of Intent to acquire 61% of cryptocurrency mining center Xiaojin Langlang Technology for total consideration of $5.6 million.
- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: BCTX) fell 8.6% to close at $3.52 after climbing 15% on Monday.
- Comstock Mining Inc. (NYSE: LODE) shares fell 7.6% to close at $4.88. Comstock Mining, last month, announced it secured a majority interest in lithium-ion battery recycling company, LINICO.
- Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) fell 6.5% to close at $1.44. Hudson Technologies is expected to report Q4 results on March 3.
