Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2021 3:01am   Comments
  • The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is scheduled for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
  • The ADP national employment report for February will be released at 8:15 a.m. ET. Analysts expect private payrolls rising 165,000 in February following a 174,000 increase in January.
  • US Services Purchasing Managers' Index for February is scheduled for release at 9:45 a.m. The services PMI is expected to increase slightly to 58.9 in February from prior reading of 58.3.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker is set to speak at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The ISM's services index for February will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. The ISM index might remain unchanged at 58.7 for February.
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic will speak at 12:00 p.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans is set to speak at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • The Federal Open Market Committee will release its latest Beige Book report at 2:00 p.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan will speak at 6:05 p.m. ET.

Check out the full economic calendar here

