Rocket Companies Overtakes GameStop, Palantir As WallStreetBets' Top Interest

The Reddit forum that led the short squeeze in the shares of GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) is buzzing with discussion on new short squeeze targets.

Here are the most discussed companies on r/WallStreetBets:

Rocket Companies Inc (NYSE: RKT): The parent of Rocket Mortage and Quicken Loans, shot up over 71.19% on Tuesday at $41.60 but cooled down 8.17% in the after-hours trading.

The company has been popping for the past week and is likely buoyant due to a short squeeze. It is also the most discussed company on r/WallStreetBets with a comment volume of 6,509 ahead of GameStop, which attracted 6,266 comments, as per SwaggyStocks data.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY), an ETF, came in ahead of Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) in terms of discussions. The Peter Thiel-founded company attracted 1,156 comments, while the exchange-traded fund gained 3,607 comments on the discussion board. Late last month, Palantir was the most discussed company on WallStreetBets.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC), which was one of the stocks that rose along with GameStop earlier in the year when the short squeeze frenzy was at its peak, came in ahead of Elon Musk-led Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) in terms of comments. AMC collected 1116 comments, 454 more than the automaker.

Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) trailed Tesla in comment volume by a mere two comments at 660 comments. The Chinese automaker reported wider Q4 losses of RMB 0.93 or 14 cents than Street estimates of 7 cents.

Other hotly discussed stocks on the discussion board included Fubotv Inc (NYSE: FUBO), Apple Inc (NYSE: AAPL), and Sundial Growers Inc (NASDAQ: SNDL).

