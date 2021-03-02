 Skip to main content

16 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 02, 2021 5:26pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ: BGFV) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also raised its quarterly dividend.
  • Box (NYSE: BOX) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued Q1 and FY22 guidance.
  • Ambarella (NASDAQ: AMBA) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued Q1 sales guidance above estimates.
  • Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE) shares are trading higher after the company announced it received FDA clearance for its IND application for its Phase 1 study of the safety and pharmacokinetics of intranasal STI-2099 in both healthy volunteers and COVID-19 patients.
  • Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT) shares are trading higher after the company reported average daily rideshare rides in February were up 4% month over month.
  • Uber (NYSE: UBER) shares are trading higher in sympathy with Lyft after the company provided an update on business trends.
  • Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ: MRVI) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued FY21 EPS and sales guidance above estimates.
  • Heat Biologics (NASDAQ: HTBX) shares are trading higher after Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and a $22 price target.
  • IRIDEX (NASDAQ: IRIX) shares are trading higher after the company announced a strategic collaboration with Topcon Corporation. The transaction provides $19.5 million cash to Iridex.

Losers

  • Ross Stores (NASDAQ: ROST) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results and issued Q1 EPS guidance below estimates.
  • Fiverr (NYSE: FVRR) shares are trading lower after the company announced it launched a follow-on offering of $700 million of ordinary shares.
  • Stratasys (NASDAQ: SSYS) shares are trading lower after the company reported a $200 million common stock offering.
  • Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE: MGY) shares are trading lower after the company reported a 17 million share common stock offering.
  • The RealReal (NASDAQ: REAL) shares are trading lower after the company announced a $250 million proposed offering of convertible senior notes due 2028.
  • Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARNA) shares are trading lower after the company reported topline results from its Phase 2b CAPTIVE trial showed it did not meet its primary endpoint.
  • B&G Foods (NYSE: BGS) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.

Posted-In: News Small Cap After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

