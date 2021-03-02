What's Moving The Market Tuesday? After The Close Update
Indices Around The Globe
- S&P Futures reached 3,868 upon market close
- UK's FTSE 100 closed up 2.01% at 6,613
- Japan's Nikkei 225 closed down 0.86% at 29,408
Bonds
- U.S. 10-year treasuury yield at 1.40%
Commodities
- Crude Oil settled down 1.67%, around $59.52/barrel
- Gold settled up 0.58%, around $1,734/oz
- Silver settled up 0.88%, around $26.72/oz
Crypto
- Bitcoin down 1.73% over the last 24 hours to around $47,876
Top News
- Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT) filed an 8-K showing an increase in February's Average Daily Rideshare, up 4% month over month. Q1 Rideshare numbers flat quarter over quarter.
- President Biden said United States will have enough COVID-19 vaccines for every american adult by the end of May 2021. Earlier reporting shows the previous goal was to be completed in the summer of 2021.
- United States Department of Health and Human Services said Merck (NYSE: MRK) will use two of the organizations facilities to produce, formulate, and fill vials of Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE: JNJ) COVID-19 Vaccine.
Preview for Wednesday, March 3
- Federal Reserve Beige Book - 2:00 p.m. EST
- February Services PMI, Markit Composite PMI - 9:45 a.m. EST
- EIA Weekly Data (Gasoline, Distillate, Crude Oil) - 10:30 a.m. EST
