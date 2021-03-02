 Skip to main content

What's Moving The Market Tuesday? After The Close Update

michaelhorton@benzinga.com , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 02, 2021 5:05pm   Comments
Indices Around The Globe

  • S&P Futures reached 3,868 upon market close
  • UK's FTSE 100 closed up 2.01% at 6,613
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 closed down 0.86% at 29,408

Bonds

  • U.S. 10-year treasuury yield at 1.40%

Commodities

  • Crude Oil settled down 1.67%, around $59.52/barrel
  • Gold settled up 0.58%, around $1,734/oz
  • Silver settled up 0.88%, around $26.72/oz

Crypto

  • Bitcoin down 1.73% over the last 24 hours to around $47,876

Top News

  • Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT) filed an 8-K showing an increase in February's Average Daily Rideshare, up 4% month over month. Q1 Rideshare numbers flat quarter over quarter.
  • President Biden said United States will have enough COVID-19 vaccines for every american adult by the end of May 2021. Earlier reporting shows the previous goal was to be completed in the summer of 2021.
  • United States Department of Health and Human Services said Merck (NYSE: MRK) will use two of the organizations facilities to produce, formulate, and fill vials of Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE: JNJCOVID-19 Vaccine.

Preview for Wednesday, March 3

  • Federal Reserve Beige Book - 2:00 p.m. EST
  • February Services PMI, Markit Composite PMI - 9:45 a.m. EST
  • EIA Weekly Data (Gasoline, Distillate, Crude Oil) - 10:30 a.m. EST

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

