 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Gatorade Debuts Wearable Patch To Measure Hydration Needs
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 02, 2021 6:10pm   Comments
Share:
Gatorade Debuts Wearable Patch To Measure Hydration Needs

PepsiCo Inc's (NASDAQ: PEP) Gatorade has introduced a wearable patch for personalized hydration measurement.

How It Works: The Gx Sweat Patch and its companion Gx App uses a lab-based sweat testing protocol to determine an individual’s specific sweat profile.

The patch is worn for one-time use on the left inner arm during a workout. The patch fills during exercise, and when the workout is over it can be scanned in the Gx App to determine the individual’s unique sweat profile.

After analyzing the data, the Gx App provides specific recommendations on hydration before, during and after exercising.

The Gx Sweat Patch retails for $24.99 and is available at Gatorade.com, and in-stores and online at Dick’s Sporting Goods. The Gx App is available for free exclusively on the Apple App Store.

Why It Matters. The patch and the app are the latest products in Gatorade’s Gx platform, which also includes the customizable Gx Bottles and the GX Pods offering powder for the do-it-yourself creation of Gatorade drinks.

As PepsiCo. expands the Gx product line, it has run afoul of intellectual property laws with Gatorade’s Gatorlyte, an electrolyte powder mix of sodium, chloride, potassium, calcium and magnesium designed for athletes with high electrolyte losses. Last week, a federal court in Texas blocked the product’s rollout after Mexico-based Laboratorios Pisa successfully argued that PepsiCo. ripped off the trademarks designs from its Electrolit line of rehydration drinks.

(Photo courtesy Gatorade.PEP)

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PEP)

PepsiCo Reveals Two New Beverage Lines: What You Need To Know
Beyond Meat Scores Lucrative Supply Deals With McDonald's, KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell
'SPACS Attack' Weekly Recap: 8 Deals, New SPACs To Watch And Headline News
What Kellogg, Hershey And More Revealed At The CAGNY Conference
Here's Why High Dividend Stocks Remain An Attractive Choice
Fizzy Wars: PepsiCo Vs Coca Cola
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Gatorade Gatorlyte GX App GX Sweat Patch Laboratorios Pisa pepsicoNews Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com