Breaking: Instacart Raises $265M, Putting Valuation At $39B
FreightWaves  
March 02, 2021 12:11pm   Comments
Instacart has announced a $265 million fundraising round, putting the total value of the company at $39 billion – more than double what it was just six months ago.

The round involved existing investors Andreessen Horowitz, Sequoia Capital, D1 Capital Partners, Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC, and T. Rowe Price Associates Inc.

"Today's fundraising reflects the strength of Instacart's business, the growth our teams have delivered, as well as the incredible opportunity ahead. This past year ushered in a new normal for millions of people and changed the way we shop for groceries and goods," the company wrote in a blog post Tuesday.

