Elon Musk's Clubhouse Invitation To Putin Was 'Misunderstanding,' Kremlin Says
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 02, 2021 2:54pm   Comments
The much-ballyhooed public invitation from Elon Musk to Russian President Vladimir Putin for a conversation on the Clubhouse app has come to naught, with the Kremlin blaming the Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO for dropping the proverbial ball.

Hey, Vlad, How Goes It? The unlikely pairing of the rambunctious Silicon Valley billionaire and the taciturn Russian leader began on Feb. 13 when Musk sent English- and Russian-language tweets to the Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) account for Putin’s office asking: “@KremlinRussia_E would you like join me for a conversation on Clubhouse?”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov acknowledged Musk’s invitation during a conference call with reporters.

“It’s undoubtedly a very interesting offer,” Peskov said. “But we need to know what he means, what’s he’s proposing … We’ll check it out first and then we’ll respond.”

Peskov added that Putin did not personally respond because he does not use social media, but he did not state if anyone in the Kremlin uses the invitation-only Clubhouse app.

Disconnected: According to a Bloomberg report, Peskov was asked about Musk’s invitation Tuesday morning in another conference call with reporters, and he said Musk never responded to a follow-up query on what a Putin appearance on Clubhouse would entail.

“Apparently there was some kind of misunderstanding,” Peskov told reporters. “Most likely, this matter is exhausted.”

For his part, Musk did not publicly comment on the matter. Instead, he focused on cryptic tweets including “Green eggs & SPAC” and “New drug coming out called Regretamine. Pop one & all regrets are gone.”

Photo courtesy Kremlin.ru/Creative Commons.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Bloomberg Clubhouse Dmitry PeskovNews Politics Global Media General Best of Benzinga

