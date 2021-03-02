 Skip to main content

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 02, 2021 10:03am   Comments
Before 10 a.m. ET Tuesday, 2 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

Highlights:

  • The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Viatris (NASDAQ:VTRS).
  • Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) was the smallest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week low.

Stocks dropping to new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday:

  • Viatris (NASDAQ:VTRS) stock drifted down 2.68% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $14.20.
  • Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) shares made a new 52-week low of $13.46 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.18% for the day.

 

If other companies set new 52-week lows, Benzinga will be the first to make you aware of it. Stay tuned for further updates.

 

Posted-In: 52-Week Lows BZI-52WeeksNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

