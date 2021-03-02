Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
Before 10 a.m. ET Tuesday, 2 stocks hit new 52-week lows.
Highlights:
- The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Viatris (NASDAQ:VTRS).
- Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) was the smallest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week low.
Stocks dropping to new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday:
- Viatris (NASDAQ:VTRS) stock drifted down 2.68% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $14.20.
- Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) shares made a new 52-week low of $13.46 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.18% for the day.
If other companies set new 52-week lows, Benzinga will be the first to make you aware of it. Stay tuned for further updates.
Posted-In: 52-Week Lows BZI-52WeeksNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas