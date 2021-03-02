Thinking About Buying Stock In Rocket Companies, Nio, Xpeng Or Li Auto?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is "Why Is It Moving?"

That's why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Here's why shares of Rocket Companies, Nio, Xpeng and Li Auto are moving.

Rocket Companies Inc (NYSE: RKT) shares traded higher by 11% Monday on continued strength after the company reported strong fourth-quarter earnings last Thursday and declared a special dividend. The mortgage market environment and retail investor interest have also helped lift the stock.

Rocket shares spiked in Monday's after-hours session after the Detroit-based company issued a press release revealing its participation in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Virtual Conference. CEO Jay Farner will participate in a fireside chat beginning at 10:15 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

Rocket is trading higher by 14% to $28 in Tuesday's pre-market session.

Shares of Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO) are trading lower by more than 5% after the company reported mixed quarterly results Monday afternoon, with in-line fourth-quarter revenues but a wider-than-expected loss. Check out our full earnings recap here.

Nio trades around $47 at time of publication.

Xpeng Inc - ADR (NYSE: XPEV) and Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI), Nio's top Chinese EV maker rivals, are trading lower by 4% and 2%, respectively, in sympathy with Nio's fourth-quarter results.