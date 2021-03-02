 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

ConforMIS Spikes On Australian Approval News

Aaron Bry , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 02, 2021 10:42am   Comments
Share:
ConforMIS Spikes On Australian Approval News

Shares of ConforMIS (NASDAQ: CFMS) traded up as high as 37% in Tuesday's pre-market trading session.

The company released a press release stating that the Therapeutic Goods Administration, part of the Australian Department of Health, cleared ConforMIS's total knee replacement system.

Why It's Important: The global knee-replacement market is valued at around $9 billion. Now that the system is cleared in another major country, the company looks to be a serious global player in the growing market.

"The iTotal® PS system, which launched in the United States in 2016, is designed to address the shortcomings of traditional, off-the-shelf knee replacements that are manufactured in limited sizes and shapes," the company said. "iTotal® PS implants are specifically designed to restore the natural shape of each patient's knee, and to avoid overhang, rotation, and sizing compromises associated with pain after surgery."

What's Next: Investors hope this news will continue to push the stock higher. The company also noted in that more than 50,000 knee replacements are performed in Australia each year.

The stock traded higher by 10% to $1.17 at publication time. On Monday, the medical technology company closed at $1.04 a share.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CFMS)

Conformis's Earnings Outlook
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
34 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Penny Stocks Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com