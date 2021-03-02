 Skip to main content

Cable One Shares Are Trading Lower For $600M Debt Raise Proposal Via Private Offering For Hargray Acquisition
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 02, 2021 12:01pm   Comments
  • Broadband communication provider Cable One Inc (NYSE: CABO) plans to raise close to $600 million from the sale of $400 million convertible senior notes due 2026 and $200 million convertible senior notes due 2028 in a private offering.
  • The initial purchasers have the choice to procure up to an additional $60 million and $30 million 2026 Notes and 2028 Notes, respectively, within 13 days.
  • The company intends to utilize the offering proceeds for general corporate purposes, including a part payment of the Hargray Acquisition Holdings, LLC acquisition. The transaction is roughly valued at $1.87 billion for 85% of the equity interests of Hargray. 
  • CABO stock has gained just over 22% in the last year.
  • Price action: CABO shares are down 4.02% at $1,847.12 on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: News Offerings Tech Media

